'Ambitious owners' and 'immense' Emery - reflections on landmark season

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League in what will be their first season in Europe's elite competition since 1983.

Here are some of your responses:

Andrew: Unai Emery is immense. A demanding and decent man who knows how much people love this club. His care for the players, attention to detail and respect for the fans are second to none. He gives us the best chance of success in the Champions League. I hope he stays forever.

Chris: Now the hard work starts. High-quality players need to be brought in and money should be wisely spent to avoid FFP further down the road.

Bex: Absolutely incredible. I’ve been a Villa fan all my life - I was only 12 when we were champions of Europe but I can remember the euphoria. I'm feeling something akin to that right now just at qualifying. I can’t wait for next season. UTV!

Mark: Emery has been incredible and is an absolute inspiration. However, let's not forget that the ambitious owners have had this planned for a while and, through excellent investment and planning, are making Villa a force. They won't stop here but the plan is working.

Stephen: With a small injury-ravaged squad to have finished in front of Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs is a massive achievement. Imagine what they could have done without all the long-term injuries. Big times ahead finally for long suffering Villains, the sleeping giant is now wide awake! So pleased for Unai Emery, proved any doubters wrong, he is pure class.

Paul: A great milestone but it's not the same as winning a trophy. I would have been more satisfied with winning the ECL trophy and finish fifth to continue the steady building process. We ran out of steam this year and it will be playing against much harder teams. Villa deservedly finished fourth and should enjoy the satisfaction of a very good season.