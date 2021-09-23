‘They’re ambitious,’ Georgia State aims to knock off No. 23 Auburn

Georgia State is no stranger to upsetting SEC teams.

The Panthers did so back in 2019 against Tennessee in a year where the Volunteers managed to bounce back and finish the season 8-5. This season, Georgia State may be struggling in a lot of areas, but they are still scrappy and determined just like their coach Shawn Elliot, who led the charge against the Vols just two years ago.

Zac Blackerby of the “Locked on Auburn” podcast had Ben Moore of 247 sports on to talk about the Georgia State Panthers and their trajectory as the season has gotten underway.

This is what Ben Moore of 247Sports had to say about the Panthers and how they are approaching this Auburn game.

They’re coming off of a win, so there are some good vibes going on right now. This is a program that has basically played NCAA sanctioned football since 2010. If (Georgia State football) is not the fastest, it’s one of the fastest programs to go from not even having a jock strap or a locker room to playing in a bowl game… the program is as old as my seventh grader, (Georgia State) is 12 years old… they’re ambitious. They want to get to the level that teams like Auburn and Georgia and Georgia Tech are. Unfortunatley, they’re 12 right now. They’re the angry middle schooler that’s trying to get out there and knock some bigger teams off.

