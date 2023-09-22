Amazon shoppers discovered this handy mini car vacuum cleaner that’s perfect for dust, pet hair, bugs and more: ‘Picks up almost anything’

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you have children or pets or just spend a lot of time in your car, you know it can get dirty pretty quickly. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to keep it clean every day without having to stop at the gas station or car wash to use one of their vacuums?

Well, take a cue from Amazon shoppers, who are raving about this Wireless Portable Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner. Shoppers say it's small enough to keep in your glove compartment or under the back seat, and the suction is just right for small cleaning tasks in your car. Even better, it's just $21.99 right now.

Neat freaks will definitely want to order this Wireless Portable Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner right away. But even if you don't consider yourself particularly tidy, this Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner is a must-own in your vehicle. You can charge it using the attached USB port and then use it to suck up dirt and dust on your dashboard, between seats and more.

Shoppers on Amazon have discovered clever ways to use this Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner.

“I didn’t expect this little vacuum to clean my car floor, pick up rocks or cat hair, but it does,” one shopper wrote. “I use it to vacuum out drawers and dust from areas hard to access with a normal vacuum. It does very well at that and is easy to clean out.”

Another shopper wrote, “I ordered this for my daughter to suck up shield bugs that get in the house. Works great for them. I kinda expected more suction power but it has enough to suck up dirt and bugs so no complaint there. The rectangular nozzle attachment is perfect size for dirt [and] stuff.”

“I was a bit surprised by the size even though it was clearly advertised. However, I really like the small size,” another shopper wrote in their review. “It fits perfectly into a drawer when not in use. Suction is just perfect. I use it to suck up my hair in the bathroom between mopping. I swear I shed like a dog, and I am so annoyed by the hair I loose everyday. This little vacuum is perfect for my needs.”

If you want to keep your car looking its best or need a convenient vacuum that easily fits into tight spaces, don’t think twice about grabbing this Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale. If you’re like other Amazon shoppers, chances are you’ll find a host of creative ways to use it.

