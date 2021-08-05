Amazon Shoppers Call This 'The Best Fan Ever' — and It's on Sale for $50 Right Now

Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan

We're halfway through the summer, which means your electricity bills are probably higher than ever from running your air conditioner nonstop. If you're looking for ways to stay cool at home while saving some money, you may want to switch to a cooling tower fan, as they typically use much less energy than an AC unit. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find a great option, as Amazon shoppers say the Honeywell Quietset Tower Fan cools their homes down incredibly quickly.

The top-rated tower fan has so much cooling power, one customer said, "sometimes it gets TOO cold." The fan has five sound and cooling levels to choose from, so you can easily find a setting that suits your comfort level. The tall, slim design doesn't take up too much space, and it can be programmed to shut off after a certain amount of time, so you don't have to worry about leaving it on when you leave the house.

Not only does the oscillating fan have a built-in carrying handle that makes it easy to move from room to room, but it also comes with a remote control, so you can turn it on and off and change the settings without having to get up. The fan's lights can even be dimmed at night to not interrupt your sleep — which comes in handy since so many shoppers say they not only use it to keep cool, but they also use the quiet appliance as a white noise machine.

To buy: $50 (was $65); amazon.com

"This is the quietest fan that I have ever owned," said one shopper. "Yet even rotating on the lowest setting it moves a lot of air very well in my vaulted ceiling apartment. And, I can feel a pleasant breeze even when the fan is 14 feet away from my easy chair and set on it's very lowest setting. I would recommend this product highly to anyone searching for a quiet and very efficient fan."

"This fan is the best fan I have ever purchased," wrote another. "It's tall, streamlined design lets it fit just about anywhere. The remote control allows me to turn the fan off and on, adjust the speed, and control the oscillation. The noise level is so low that I can barely hear it in my home. My son keeps taking it into his room because it is so easy to move with the grip handle on top. I am seriously considering ordering a second one!"

Normally priced at $65, the tower fan is currently marked down by 23 percent — meaning you can snag one for just $50 right now. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score it at such a steep discount.