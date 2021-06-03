Amazon reportedly pursuing Al Michaels to be the voice of 'Thursday Night Football' package

When Amazon starts carrying "Thursday Night Football" during the 2022-23 NFL season, a familiar voice might be there to greet fans. Amazon is reportedly targeting NBC's Al Michaels to be the voice of "Thursday Night Football," according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Amazon has reportedly already engaged NBC in negotiations. The deal could include Michaels as well as some of the top production people over at NBC, according to Marchand. Amazon is also reportedly looking at Joe Buck or Ian Eagle to fill the role, though Michaels remains the focus.

It could take quite a bit to lure Michaels to Amazon. Marchand believes Michaels could ask for more money per game than CBS analyst Tony Romo. Last February, Romo signed a record-breaking deal that will pay him around $17 million per season. Michaels could ask Amazon for more money per game than Romo, who is making roughly $1 million per contest.

Al Michaels deal could shake up NBC's football coverage

Michaels is still under contract with NBC for another season, so he'll still call games with the network even if he agrees to join Amazon for the 2022-23 NFL season. Michaels' contract with NBC expires at the end of this season, however, which could complicate things down the road.

Michaels could still remain with NBC is a lesser role while Mike Tirico takes over as the voice of "Sunday Night Football," according to Marchand. Tirico has been tabbed for the role for a while, but has waited to take over as Michaels has continued to call games.

In addition to Michaels' contract expiring, NBC also has Cris Collinsworth to think about. Collinsworth is under contract for two more years with NBC. Retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined NBC in March, and was initially mentioned as a possible replacement for Collinsworth on "Sunday Night Football."

NBC has since tried to quash those rumors, saying the network isn't looking to replace Collinsworth just yet.

