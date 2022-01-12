Amazon reportedly considering Marshawn Lynch for 'Thursday Night Football' studio show

Marshawn Lynch may be headed to Amazon’s new NFL studio.

Amazon is apparently targeting Lynch to be part of its new relaxed studio show for “Thursday Night Football” next season, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Neither Amazon nor Lynch commented to the New York Post. It’s unclear how far along any contract discussions are, if at all.

Lynch played in the NFL from 2007-19 for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders. He ran for more than 10,400 yards and had 85 rushing touchdowns in 149 career games, and had four straight 1,200 yard seasons with the Seahawks — including during the 2014 season, when they won the Super Bowl.

Amazon building ‘TNF’ crew for 2022 season

Amazon will carry 15 Thursday night games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting next season, marking the first of a 10-year deal. It’s still unknown what those broadcasts will look like, but the service is reportedly trying to pull in some of the sport’s biggest broadcasters.

Marchand reported last year that Amazon is “90%” likely to hire Al Michaels to run play-by-play for those games. Michaels’ current deal with NBC will expire after this season. Amazon is reportedly considering Troy Aikman, Drew Brees, Cris Collinsworth and another “mystery” candidate to join Michaels in the booth.

Amazon Prime Video brought in 13 journalists, broadcasters and former players — including Aquib Talib, Nick Mangold, Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm and others – to call games and run pregame and postgame shows this season. Many will likely join Lynch, should a deal get done, for next season.

If Michaels does leave NBC, the network will likely promote Mike Tirico to replace him full-time alongside Collinsworth for “Sunday Night Football.” Sideline reporter Michele Tafoya announced Tuesday that she is leaving the network after the Super Bowl, too.