Amazon Prime Video to open its 2025 race coverage with Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will begin its coverage of Cup Series races with the 66th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25, 2025, during Memorial Day weekend.

NASCAR‘s annual endurance test at Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the sport‘s crown-jewel races, and it will kick off Prime Video‘s run of five midseason races during its inaugural year of covering the sport.

Earlier this month, Dale Earnhardt Jr., the 15-time Most Popular Driver, revealed he would join Prime Video to call the races. Since retiring from full-time racing in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. has been an analyst for NBC Sports.

“We‘re thrilled to partner with Prime Video as they usher in a new era of sports content,” Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Charlotte Motor Speedway, said in a press release. “Having Dale Jr. in the booth to provide his veteran perspective will open the doors to a new streaming audience while providing race fans with tremendous insight and viewpoints that only he could.”

The Coca-Cola 600 is a primetime event that caps off the Sunday before Memorial Day on what many consider to be one of the most important days on the racing calendar. Now it will also mark the race debut of NASCAR‘s first fully direct-to-consumer partner.

Adding to the excitement for Prime Video‘s announcement of its first Coca-Cola 600 is that the final three races in Prime Video‘s part of the schedule will help determine the seeding for the bracket-style, in-season tournament on TNT Sports.

As part of NASCAR‘s historic media rights deal, Amazon Prime Video joined TNT Sports, FOX Sports and NBC Sports in providing live coverage of all 38 Cup Series races beginning in 2025 and running through 2031.

Prime Video will also stream live practice and qualifying for the first half of the season through their last race of the midseason series with the exceptions of the Busch Light Clash, Daytona 500 and All-Star Race, which will remain with FOX Sports.