Amazon Prime Day NFL Deals: One gift for fans of each NFL team
While Prime Day has come and gone for 2022, Amazon is giving Prime members another reason to be thankful this holiday season.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day event exclusive to Prime subscribers, who can start their holiday shopping with thousands of exclusive discounts.
We know just how challenging it can be to shop for the NFL fan in your life, so we put together a list to ensure no fan gets forgotten this year.
Looking for some team apparel? Got it. Big tailgater? No problem. Want a Halloween costume that shows your fandom? We got you covered.
If you see something you like, but it’s featured in your rival’s colors, don’t worry. Almost all of the items below can be found sporting the colors of your favorite NFL team.
Arizona Cardinals - Rawlings NFL Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler
Arizona Cardinals – Rawlings NFL Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler (Amazon)
Price: $42.46 (Down from $49.95, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Arizona Cardinals backpack – $42.46″ link=”https://amzn.to/3Cop77V”>
Atlanta Falcons - NFL 3-Piece Tailgate Kit
Atlanta Falcons – NFL 3-Piece Tailgate Kit (Amazon)
Price: $57.77 (Down from $79.99, save 28%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Atlanta Falcons 3-Piece Tailgate Kit – $57.77″ link=”https://amzn.to/3MnQ9kf”>
Baltimore Ravens - Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket
Baltimore Ravens – Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket (Amazon)
Price: $24.40 (Down from $35.50, save 31%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Baltimore Ravens Throw Blanket – $24.40″ link=”https://amzn.to/3CrVJh0″>
Buffalo Bills - Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt
Buffalo Bills – Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt (Amazon)
Price: $43.99 (Down from $59.99, save 27%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt – $43.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3Vjc6Fh”>
Carolina Panthers - Wide Receiver Gloves
Carolina Panthers – Wide Receiver Gloves (Amazon)
Price: $21.21 (Down from $24.95, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Carolina Panthers WR Gloves – $21.21″ link=”https://amzn.to/3rJ17Yj”>
Chicago Bears - 10x10 Straight-Leg Tailgate Canopy
Chicago Bears – 10×10 Straight-Leg Tailgate Canopy (Amazon)
Price: $195.49 (Down from $229.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Chicao Bears Tailgate Canopy – $195.49″ link=”https://amzn.to/3MnYqF0″>
Cincinnati Bengals - Rotating Levitating Hover Helmet with LED Lighting
Cincinnati Bengals – Rotating Levitating Hover Helmet with LED Lighting (Amazon)
Price: $101.99 (Down from $119.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Cincinnati Bengals Hover Helmet – $101.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3VhIHvd”>
Cleveland Browns - Vinyl Padded Deluxe Grill Cover
Cleveland Browns – Vinyl Padded Deluxe Grill Cover (Amazon)
Price: $33.99 (Down from $49.99, save %32)
[afflinkbutton text=”Cleveland Browns Grill Cover – $33.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3VhIXKH”>
Dallas Cowboys - 3-Piece BBQ Grill Set
Dallas Cowboys – 3-Piece BBQ Grill Set (Amazon)
Price: $39.45 (Down from $49.99, save 21%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Dallas Cowboys BBQ Grill Set – $39.45″ link=”https://amzn.to/3Vmst4a”>
Denver Broncos - Beaded Bracelet
Denver Broncos – Beaded Bracelet (Amazon)
Price: $21.60 (Down from $27, save 20%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Denver Broncos Beaded Bracelet – $21.60″ link=”https://amzn.to/3rJPpfM”>
Detroit Lions - Team Spotlight T-Shirt
Detroit Lions – Team Spotlight T-Shirt (Amazon)
Price: $23.99 (Down from $32.99, save 27%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Detroit Lions Spotlight Black T-Shirt – $23.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3Crohaz”>
Green Bay Packers - Playing Cards & Dice Pack
Green Bay Packers – Playing Cards & Dice Pack (Amazon)
Price: $11.99 (Down from $14.99, save %)
[afflinkbutton text=”Green Bay Packers Playing Cards & Dice Set – $11.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3MkBuGK”>
Houston Texans - Zubaz Black Hoodie
Houston Texans – Zubaz Black Hoodie (Amazon)
Price: $25.02 (Down from $69, save 64%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Houston Texans Black Hoodie – $25.02″ link=”https://amzn.to/3SQZDHb”>
Indianapolis Colts - Leather Tri-fold Wallet
Indianapolis Colts – Leather Tri-fold Wallet (Amazon)
Price: $30.60 (Down from $38.24, save 20%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Indianapolis Colts Wallet – $30.60″ link=”https://amzn.to/3CmcpXb”>
Jacksonville Jaguars - Disney Short Sleeve Shirt
Jacksonville Jaguars – Disney Short Sleeve Shirt (Amazon)
Price: $23.99 (Down from $34.99, save 31%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Jacksonville Jaguars Disney T-Shirt – $23.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3TcV9KR”>
Kansas City Chiefs - Coco Coir Door Mat
Kansas City Chiefs – Coco Coir Door Mat (Amazon)
Price: $19.54 (Down from $22.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Kansas City Chiefs Doormat – $19.54″ link=”https://amzn.to/3VmtxVI”>
Las Vegas Raiders - 2-Piece Heavy Duty Vinyl Car Mats
Las Vegas Raiders – 2-Piece Heavy Duty Vinyl Car Mats (Amazon)
Price: $30.63 (Down from $38.30, save 20%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Las Vegas Raiders Car Mats – $30.63″ link=”https://amzn.to/3S6ZxKF”>
Los Angeles Chargers - Spider-Man Web Slinger T-Shirt
Los Angeles Chargers – Spider-Man Web Slinger T-Shirt (Amazon)
Price: $23.99 (Down from $34.99, save 31%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Chargers Spider-Man T-Shirt” link=”https://amzn.to/3g0h4GY”>
Los Angeles Rams - Chrome License Plate Frame
Los Angeles Rams – Chrome License Plate Frame (Amazon)
Price: $18.69 (Down from $21.99, save %)
[afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams License Plate Frame – $18.69″ link=”https://amzn.to/3TaB1cq”>
Miami Dolphins - Dress Crew Sock
Miami Dolphins – Dress Crew Sock (Amazon)
Price: $15.26 (Down from $18, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Miami Dolphins Dress Socks – $15.26″ link=”https://amzn.to/3CKKW2X”>
Minnesota Vikings - Youth Football Costume
Minnesota Vikings – Youth Football Costume (Amazon)
Price: $50.99 (Down from $59.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Minnesota Vikings Youth Football Costume – $50.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3CNUGtj”>
New England Patriots - Plush Gradual Travel Throw Blanket
New England Patriots – Plush Gradual Travel Throw Blanket (Amazon)
Price: $22.08 (Down from $26.80, save 18%)
[afflinkbutton text=”New England Patriots Plush Blanket – $22.08″ link=”https://amzn.to/3VgCsrA”>
New Orleans Saints - Timex Watch
New Orleans Saints – Timex Watch (Amazon)
Price: $68 (Down from $84.95, save 20%)
[afflinkbutton text=”New Orleans Saints Watch – $68″ link=”https://amzn.to/3VhoTbi”>
New York Giants - Full-Size Football
New York Giants – Full-Size Football (Amazon)
Price: $25.49 (Down from $29.38, save 13%)
[afflinkbutton text=”New York Giants Football – $25.49″ link=”https://amzn.to/3g0qkuJ”>
New York Jets - Banner Flag
New York Jets – Banner Flag (Amazon)
Price: $28.21 (Down from $34.99, save 19%)
[afflinkbutton text=”New York Jets Banner Flag – $28.21″ link=”https://amzn.to/3CrZGCm”>
Philadelphia Eagles - Insulated Tote Cooler Bag
Philadelphia Eagles – Insulated Tote Cooler Bag (Amazon)
Price: $29.74 (Down from $34.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Philadelphia Eagles Tote Cooler Bag – $29.74″ link=”https://amzn.to/3CNUV7H”>
Pittsburgh Steelers - Adult Comforter Set
Pittsburgh Steelers – Adult Comforter Set (Amazon)
Price: $84.99 (Down from $99.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Pittsburgh Steelers Comforter – $84.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3RTHxD4″>
San Francisco 49ers - Laser Engraved Billfold Wallet
San Francisco 49ers – Laser Engraved Billfold Wallet (Amazon)
Price: $21.24 (Down from $24.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”San Francisco 49ers Laser Engraved Waller – $21.24″ link=”https://amzn.to/3yvVJeO”>
Seattle Seahawks - Peel and Stick Tattoos
Seattle Seahawks – Peel and Stick Tattoos (Amazon)
Price: $8.49 (Down from $9.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Seattle Seahawks Tattoos – $8.49″ link=”https://amzn.to/3MmNabW”>
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Metal Street Sign
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Metal Street Sign (Amazon)
Price: $13.59 (Down from $15.99, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Tampa Bay Buccaneers Metal Street Sign – $13.59″ link=”https://amzn.to/3ekMVBx”>
Tennessee Titans - Baby 3-Pack Clothes
Tennessee Titans – Baby 3-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuit (Amazon)
Price: $25.42 (Down from $29.90, save 15%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Tennessee Titans Baby Clothing – $25.42″ link=”https://amzn.to/3MtWCdK”>
Washington Commanders - Long Sleeve Shirt
Washington Commanders – Long Sleeve Shirt (Amazon)
Price: $23.99 (Down from $29.99, save 20%)
[afflinkbutton text=”Washington Commanders Long Sleeve Shirt – $23.99″ link=”https://amzn.to/3CKMCJN”>