Amazon Prime announces all-female NFL broadcast team

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer were selected as the broadcast team for all 11 Thursday night football games this season to be aired by Amazon Prime streaming service.

Amazon produces multiple audio options, and users can select between the FOX broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman or three Prime audio streams: Storm and Kremer, Spanish-language broadcast and a United Kingdom-English broadcast team.

"NFL fans will hear history made this season -- bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before," said Greg Hart, Prime Video vice president. "Our customers around the world love to stream football. We are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video."

Kremer was recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award and has won multiple Emmy Awards. She is the chief correspondent for NFL Network, previously worked as a sideline and feature reporter for "Sunday Night Football" on NBC and prior to that on ESPN. Kremer has covered 25 Super Bowls.

"Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special," Kremer said. "Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football."

Storm is currently an anchor for ESPN's SportsCenter and hosts the 90-minute "Monday Night Football" edition of the program.

She has worked for NBC Sports, CNN and CBS. Storm was the first female host of CNN Sports Tonight.

--Field Level Media