Amazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products

Amazon will pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on it U.S. platform.

The tech giant made the announcement on Tuesday (August 10).

It's a policy that could ultimately reduce litigation for Amazon.

Consumers have sued the world's largest online retailer for years because they say it is liable when a merchant sells bad products on Amazon.com.

Amazon still argues that sellers themselves are responsible and most courts have ruled in its favour.

But one state court in California said last year it could be liable for goods it stores and ships through its Fulfillment by Amazon programme.

Amazon will now pay valid claims of up to $1000 from September 1 at no cost to sellers.

The firm also said it may step in with more help if sellers are unresponsive.