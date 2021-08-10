Amazon loses bid to stop New York from probing COVID-19 standards

Jonathan Stempel
·1 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Amazon.com Inc's lawsuit to block New York's attorney general from investigating the online retailer's ability to protect warehouse workers from COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn rejected Amazon's claim that Attorney General Letitia James acted in bad faith by trying to police its pandemic response, and stop its alleged retaliation against workers who were unhappy the company wasn't doing more.

"The state has a legitimate interest in ensuring that employers are complying with state labor laws, are enforcing important health safety measures, and are sanctioned for illegal conduct that occurs within the state," Cogan wrote.

Amazon has argued that federal health and labor laws preempted James' oversight.

The Seattle-based company had no immediate comment on Cogan's decision.

Morgan Rubin, a spokeswoman for James, said in an email: "We applaud this decision and look forward to continuing our litigation against Amazon in state court and protecting our workers."

James sued Amazon in February over its treatment of thousands of workers at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution center.

She has accused Amazon of prioritizing profits over safety, and improperly disciplining two employees who protested working conditions, one of whom was fired.

James is seeking a court-appointed safety monitor, while Amazon is seeking to dismiss her case, which is pending in a state court in Manhattan.

The seven-day average COVID-19 positivity test rate on Monday was 3.68% in Staten Island and 2.61% in Queens. The New York City average was 2.60%. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Tesla Employee Gets $1 Million Settlement After Company Failed to Stop Supervisors From Calling Him the N-Word

    A Black man who formerly worked at a Tesla plant in Northern California was paid a $1 million settlement after an arbitrator ruled that the company failed to stop his supervisors for calling him the N-word and creating a racially hostile work environment.

  • Tesla was told to pay $1 million to a Black former employee who said supervisors called him the N-word and made him push a heavier cart after he confronted them

    An arbitrator said Tesla was liable for harassment because it didn't take action against Melvin Berry's supervisors.

  • A pizza restaurant owner says he poached staff from rivals thanks to his earlier closing time, and says 'everything is fair game' during the labor shortage

    A Your Pie pizza franchisee in Iowa told Bloomberg that he's instructed his general managers to poach workers from rival restaurants.

  • Prince Andrew faces no good choice in Epstein accuser case

    Britain’s Prince Andrew is likely to do anything he can to avoid giving evidence in a U.S. lawsuit filed by an American woman who alleges that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, lawyers on both sides of the Atlantic say. “There’s no good option,” said Albert D’Aquino, a New York attorney who has defended clients in similar cases. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit, brought by one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

  • A crypto exchange just agreed to pay $10 million to settle an SEC probe claiming it failed to register

    Commissioner Hester Peirce, who has often publicly criticized SEC rulings, argued that the agency had held Poloniex to an unworkable standard.

  • Amazon to compensate for unsafe goods sold by independent traders

    US online retail giant Amazon pledged Tuesday to directly compensate customers harmed or injured by faulty goods bought from independent sellers on its platform.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over weedkiller

    Bayer has lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers.A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found German Bayer was responsible for a couple's cancer.They had used Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup product against weeds.Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science. Or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged the company since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.Bayer reaffirmed plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court this month to review a similar Roundup case that went in favour of Roundup user Edwin Hardeman.Bayer struck a settlement deal in principle with plaintiffs last year.But it failed to win court approval for a separate agreement on how to handle future cases.Bayer intended to keep the product on the market.Among measures to contain the legal damage, Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in weedkillers for the U.S. residential market with other active ingredients.It will continue to sell the herbicide to farmers, who rely on it heavily.

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.

  • Amazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products

    Amazon will pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on it U.S. platform.The tech giant made the announcement on Tuesday (August 10).It's a policy that could ultimately reduce litigation for Amazon.Consumers have sued the world's largest online retailer for years because they say it is liable when a merchant sells bad products on Amazon.com.Amazon still argues that sellers themselves are responsible and most courts have ruled in its favour.But one state court in California said last year it could be liable for goods it stores and ships through its Fulfillment by Amazon programme.Amazon will now pay valid claims of up to $1000 from September 1 at no cost to sellers. The firm also said it may step in with more help if sellers are unresponsive.

  • Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart must face India antitrust probe, top court says

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must face antitrust investigations ordered against them in India, the country's Supreme Court ruled on Monday, in a blow to the leading e-commerce giants which had urged judges to quash the inquiries. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered the investigation against the companies last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-antitrust-ecommerce/india-orders-antitrust-probe-of-amazon-walmarts-flipkart-idUSKBN1ZC1BO for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition. The companies deny any wrongdoing and mounted legal challenges in lower courts https://www.reuters.com/technology/india-court-quashes-amazon-flipkart-plea-against-antitrust-probe-2021-07-23 and at the Supreme Court against the investigation, saying the CCI did not have enough evidence to pursue the matter.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

  • 10 arrested, 89 dogs seized in alleged interstate dogfighting ring

    Ten people have been arrested and 89 dogs seized in the bust of the largest dogfighting ring in Suffolk County history, District Attorney Tim Sini announced Monday.

  • More families of residents who died of COVID-19 sue Freedom Square

    SEMINOLE — Families of at least seven residents who died after contracting COVID-19 at the Freedom Square of Seminole retirement community have filed lawsuits against its owners, claiming administrators failed to adequately protect their loved ones. Over 100 residents and several staff members tested positive for the coronavirus after an outbreak ravaged the sprawling 15-acre complex in 2020. ...

  • INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Limited ('Kanzhun' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:BZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Exclusive: McDonald's faces Italian antitrust probe into franchise terms - document

    Italy's antitrust authority AGCM will investigate McDonald's terms and conditions in its agreements with franchise operators following several complaints, according to an AGCM document seen by Reuters. The AGCM move could put the U.S. fast-food chain at risk of a fine of as much as 10% of its global turnover if it is found guilty of breaching Italian antitrust rules. The AGCM declined to comment.

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax, One America News Network, Patrick Byrne

    Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday sued conservative media networks Newsmax and One America News Network, as well as businessman Patrick Byrne, alleging they defamed the company.Driving the news: Dominion, one of the largest voting-machine companies in the U.S., accused the media networks of propagating false statements that the voting machines switched votes from former President Trump to President Biden during the 2020 election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.

  • Appeals court rules Louisiana oil-and-gas lawsuits must be heard in federal court

    A federal appeals court has dealt a blow to proponents of dozens of environmental lawsuits aimed at oil and gas companies that have operated in Louisiana.

  • Facebook pressed by U.S. lawmakers on disabling NYU research accounts

    U.S. lawmakers pressed Facebook Inc on Monday on why it disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform, saying it was "imperative" that experts be allowed to look into "harmful activity ... proliferating on its platforms." Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of a group of New York University researchers, citing concerns about other users' privacy. Senators Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner and Chris Coons pressed Facebook in a letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to answer a series of questions.

  • Bam Margera files lawsuit over Jackass firing and compares himself to Britney Spears

    Margera was allegedly fired from ‘Jackass 4: Forever’ after failing a drugs test