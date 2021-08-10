Amazon loses bid to stop New York from probing COVID-19 standards

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Amazon.com Inc's lawsuit to block New York's attorney general from investigating the online retailer's ability to protect warehouse workers from COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn rejected Amazon's claim that Attorney General Letitia James acted in bad faith by trying to police its pandemic response, and stop its alleged retaliation against workers who were unhappy the company wasn't doing more.

"The state has a legitimate interest in ensuring that employers are complying with state labor laws, are enforcing important health safety measures, and are sanctioned for illegal conduct that occurs within the state," Cogan wrote.

Amazon has argued that federal health and labor laws preempted James' oversight.

The Seattle-based company had no immediate comment on Cogan's decision.

Morgan Rubin, a spokeswoman for James, said in an email: "We applaud this decision and look forward to continuing our litigation against Amazon in state court and protecting our workers."

James sued Amazon in February over its treatment of thousands of workers at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution center.

She has accused Amazon of prioritizing profits over safety, and improperly disciplining two employees who protested working conditions, one of whom was fired.

James is seeking a court-appointed safety monitor, while Amazon is seeking to dismiss her case, which is pending in a state court in Manhattan.

The seven-day average COVID-19 positivity test rate on Monday was 3.68% in Staten Island and 2.61% in Queens. The New York City average was 2.60%. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)