Amazon’s Latest Promo Gets You WNBA League Pass Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

With the 2024 WNBA season in full swing, the pro league is getting more and more attention, thanks to this year’s crop of rookie superstars, which include the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, the Los Angeles Sparks’ Cameron Brink and Chicago Sky stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

More from Variety

Get: WNBA League Pass 7-day Free trial

Want to watch WNBA games online? While this year’s games are airing across a number of networks, you can now get all the women’s basketball games, including playoff games and championship finals games, with a subscription to WNBA League Pass on Amazon.

How to Get WNBA League Pass for Free

Right now, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to take advantage of live WNBA games before you commit to the service. After the trial is over, you can either keep watching WNBA League Pass at $12.99/Month for Prime Video subscribers, or you can cancel the streaming add-on altogether.

wnba league pass free trial

Get: WNBA League Pass 7-day Free trial

Not a subscriber? Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to try out the subscription service from the retail giant, which includes perks like access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming; fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to exclusive shopping events and more. Afterwards, Amazon Prime goes for $14.99/Month or $139.99/Year.

Additionally, if you’re not interested in free delivery or other perks, you get Prime Video as a standalone service at $8.99/Month.

One of the best things about WNBA League Pass is that you get access to stream every game all season long in one, convenient app. Without it, you’d have to subscribe to multiple streaming services and networks — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC, NBA TV, ION Television, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and Meta Quest — to watch games.

Instead of subscribing across many different services, you can just subscribe to one app with a streaming channel add-on — Prime Video and WNBA League Pass (note: local games may be subject to blackouts). See full details here.

Get: WNBA League Pass 7-day Free trial

For a complete schedule for the 2024 WNBA season, click here.

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.