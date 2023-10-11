Amazon just released a new list of Prime Day best-sellers on day 2 — don’t miss these deals!
Amazon on Wednesday released a new list of best-selling Prime Day deals from across day 1 and day 2. Which ones did you get?!
Some of our Top Sellers from Day 1
1. CORSX Snail Mucin
2. Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
3. The Worx Car Vaccum Cleaner
4. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm- Gummy Bear
5. Picasso Tiles 100 Piece Set
Today's Top Deals
Here are the cheapest smart TV Prime Day deals on Amazon, with prices from $70
Top Deals in Electronics
1. Surge Protector Power Strip
2. SONY XZ Series Wired On Ear Headphones
3. KEEPSMILE LED Strip Lights
4. 2 Pack Multi Plug Outlet Splitter
5. Alarm Clock for Bedroom
Top Deals in Beauty
1. Laniege Lip Glowy Balm
2. essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
3. Crest 3D White Professional Effects
4. CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners
5. BS MALL Makeup Brush Set
Top Deals in Home & Kitchen
1. ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover
2. Ninja AF 101 Air Fryer
3. Instant Pot Duo 7 in 1 Electric Pressure Cooker
4. Levoit Air Purifyer
5. HiLife Steamer for Clothes
Top Deals in Fashion
1. AUTOMET Women’s Casual Plaid Shacket
2. MANGOPOP Women’s Mock Turtle Neck
3. Pro Acme Classic Polarized Aviator
4. Hanes Women’s Value Soft Moisture Wicking Socks
5. Gold Hoop Earrings Set
Top Deals in Toys
1. Play Doh Ultimate Color Collection
2. Catan Adventure Board Game
3. Monster Jam Chomp Playset
4. Pokemon Cards
5. Minnie Mouse Camera
Top Creator Favorites from Day 1
1. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.
2. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips
3. Beckham Hotels Bed Pillows
4. Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner
5. Echo Dot 5th Gen
Other Trending Deals
1. Halloween Costumes
2. Dearfoams Shoes
3. Deals on Sunglasses
4. Premium Haircare Products
5. Vera Bradley Handbags and Accessories
Just Dropped – New Day 2 deals
1. Rechargeable Makeup Mirror for Travel
2. Lovevery The Block Set
3. TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Rose Glow
4. Skylight Digital Picture Frame
5. Blink Video Doorbell
New & Noteworthy Products on Deal
1. Mario Badescu Facial Spray
2. MEROKEETY Puffer Jacket
3. Ninja Air Fryer
4. Dyson Cordless Vaccum
5. Barbie Doll House
