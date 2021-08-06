Amazon: India court rules in favour of online shopping giant

·1 min read
In this photo illustration an Amazon logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the Indian Currency Note One Hundred and Two thousand on the background.
India has a nearly trillion dollar retail market

India's top court has ruled in favour of Amazon in a decision that could shape the growth of e-commerce in India for years to come.

The Supreme Court upheld an interim order against India's biggest retailer, Reliance, buying the country's second biggest retailer, Future Group.

The court said the October order by a Singapore-based arbitration panel to put the deal on hold is enforceable under Indian law.

Future Group challenged the verdict.

It approached the high court in Delhi, contending the deal was crucial to keep the company afloat after the coronavirus pandemic upended business.

But the court blocked the deal. An appeal led to a second order which said the deal could proceed.

Amazon approached the Supreme Court, whose verdict now stops the deal from going through.

Future Group made a deal to sell $3.4bn (£2.44 bn) worth of retail assets to Reliance Industries earlier this year.

Had the deal materialised, it would have given Reliance's retail arm access to over 1,800 stores in more than 420 cities in India, as well as Future Group's wholesale business and logistics arm.

Amazon objected to this. Since 2019, the e-commerce giant has owned a 49% stake in Future Coupons, which gives it an indirect ownership stake in Future Retail.

The online shopping giant argued that as a part of that purchase, Future Group is prohibited from selling to a select group of Indian companies, including Reliance.

In October 2020, Amazon won an interim order by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator that put the deal on hold.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Proudly Announces New Plan to Con Supporters Out of Their Money

    "Trump Cards" are like vaccine passports, but for certifying that you're not immune to grifting

  • 'Good for him': White House keeps Trump at arm's length in COVID-19 vaccine push

    The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.

  • 'We're Going Back To The Capitol': Ex Trump Campaign Official Announces 'Huge' Protest

    “We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection," Matt Braynard told former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

  • Mary Trump says Trump used his infamous 'it is what it is' dismissal when she brought up concerns about her father's burial

    Mary Trump said her family used the phrase, "it is what it is," "always with a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair."

  • Armour: 'You’re not an American' if you rooted against USWNT

    Nancy Armour takes issue with Americans who rooted against- and even celebrated their losses- the USWNT.

  • NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

    Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others. "Unbelievable!" Kanter wrote on Twitter. "#DictatorErdogan regime issued 9 arrest warrants for me.

  • China pledges 2 billion vaccines globally through year's end

    Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged 2 billion doses of Chinese vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, an increase that would add to country's efforts as the largest global exporter of COVID-19 vaccines. Xi’s announcement was delivered at the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation, state media reported Wednesday, which China hosted virtually. Xi also promised to donate $100 million to the UN-backed COVAX program, which aims to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday night.

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • St. Vincent PM recovering after head injury at protest

    KINGSTOWN (Reuters) -The Prime Minister of the Caribbean country St. Vincent and the Grenadines was struck by an object on Thursday during COVID-19 related protests and was set to be flown to nearby Barbados for medical treatment, officials said. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves had been walking through a group of some 200 protesters to reach the entrance to Parliament when he was hit by a projectile just above his temple, his office said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters images show that blood from Gonsalves' head wound had stained his white dress shirt crimson, as an aide held a wad of paper towels to his head.

  • Why Afghanistan matters to China as US withdraws from war-torn country

    China is strategically positioning itself in Afghanistan as the US withdraws from the war-torn country, but Beijing’s moves do not come without risks, according to Michael Kugelman with the Washington-based think tank Wilson Centre. The deputy director for the centre’s Asia programme and its senior associate for South Asia said Beijing regards Washington policy in Afghanistan as a failure and has since pledged its support for the Taliban to play a role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. In an…

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • Murkowski’s murky future

    The odds may finally be too steep for Alaska's survivor-senator to defy.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis attacks Biden: ‘I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you’

    FORT LAUDEREDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing the Florida surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, delivered extraordinary and impassioned remarks on the issue Wednesday — attacking President Joe Biden. “This is a guy who ran for president saying he was going to quote ‘shut down the virus.’ And what has he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world, by having a wide open ...

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Is a New Cause for Hypocritical Republicans

    This op-ed argues that Republican lawmakers are cynically trying to co-opt the #FreeBritney movement.

  • President Biden's extension of the eviction moratorium is unconstitutional and he knows it

    Biden was elected to restore norms to Washington, D.C., but his eviction decision is one of the most egregious acts of executive overreach in decades.

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • U.N. Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack off Oman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Britain will raise a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action. Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.