Amazon hires Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib to Thursday Night Football team

Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib will officially be part of Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football coverage this season. Amazon announced Thursday that it has added Whitworth and Talib to its crew.

They won’t be play-by-play analysts – those roles are reserved for Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstriet – but they will be in the studio for pregame analysis, halftime coverage and the postgame recap.

Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tony Gonzalez will also be part of the studio crew on Thursday Night Football.

Whitworth spent five years with the Rams from 2017-2021, helping them win the Super Bowl last season. He made one Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro once with the Rams, both coming in 2017. He spent 16 total seasons in the NFL and retired just this offseason.

Talib was with the Rams in 2018 and 2019, reaching Super Bowl LIII with them, which they lost to the Patriots. He entered the NFL in 2008 as a first-round pick with the Bucs and played his last game in 2019.