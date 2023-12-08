We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the best Amazon gifts that arrive before Christmas? These are our 9 favorites

If you always feel like you're scrambling for last-minute holiday gifts or that everything you order always seems to be delayed or delivered late, this gift guide is for you!

The secret to holiday shopping is giving yourself (and delivery companies) enough time to have your items delivered. So, now is actually the best time to shop to ensure delivery before Christmas. And, if you don't know where to start, we've listed the nine best Amazon gifts that arrive before Christmas below.

Whether you're on a strict $10 budget or want to splurge a bit, we've got you covered with this list.

From the iconic and No. 1 best-selling Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Vacuum Insulated Tumbler and this $20 Genuine Leather Women's Wallet to this super cozy and affordable Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip and Sony noise-canceling headphones that have the AirPods Maxes beat, check out all nine gift picks below.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get all of these in as little as one day! However, if you're not a member and don't want to sign up, they'll still arrive at your doorstep weeks before Christmas day.

The Best Amazon Gifts That Arrive Before Christmas

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler The Stanley vacuum-insulated tumbler is, by far, the No. 1 best-selling drinking vessel of 2023. After selling out for months throughout the year, it's finally back in stock! While there are a few limited-edition colorways currently available, the tried-and-true charcoal color is currently back in stock on Amazon. If you're still unsure of what all the hype is about. This tumbler keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours, cold for up to 11 hours and iced for up to a whopping two days. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Bveyzi Small Soft Genuine Leather Women's Wallet Genuine leather products are usually pretty expensive. While brands like Coach Outlet have seriously discounted their leather bags and wallets for the holiday season, this one on Amazon is one of the cheapest we've seen — but it still feels super luxe. This 100% premium genuine full-grain buttery-soft leather wallet has 10 credit card slots, one ID window, four slip pockets, two zip pockets and one back slip pocket. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max As far as air fryers go, this is one of the best on the market, and at this price, you really can't go wrong. There are a few features that make this Dreo air fryer miles ahead of its competitors. Some of them include its wider temperature range (100℉ to 450℉), visible viewing window, 11 smart presents and 100 free recipes. Shoppers also love that this particular air fryer is so precise that it cuts off 30% off the cooking time. It also has an all-in-one design that makes it perfect for making everything from yogurt and dried fruits to roasting an entire steak or chicken. Best of all, since it's Amazon Prime-eligible, if you order now, you'll get it in time for Christmas! $110 at Amazon

Amazon Lindt LINDOR Holiday Deluxe Assorted Chocolate Candy Truffles Gift Box Shopping for someone who has a serious sweet tooth? This Lindt LINDOR gift set has an assortment of individually wrapped chocolate truffles. The variety includes milk, dark, white, 60% extra dark, hudge swirl and sea salt chocolate. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip Wrangler makes some of the best men's staples, especially for the fall and winter months, and this fleece quarter-zip is a No. 1 best seller. With over 20,000 reviews, shoppers love the fit, quality, color variety and, best of all, the price! Sizes range from S to 3XL. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Scunci by Conair Teen Girl Holiday Gift Set This adorable gift set is the perfect stocking stuffer! It comes with three claw clips and three scrunchies that are perfect for the holiday season. If these rainbow hues aren't what you're looking for, choose from seven other color sets. $10 at Amazon

Amazon 12-Pack Soy Wax Scented Candle Gift Set, Soy wax scented candles are both safe and burn beautifully. This gorgeous 12-piece candle set includes scents like Mexican orange blossom, lemon verbena, cranberry clove, vanilla cream, saffron, sandalwood and more. They also have a long burn time of 15 to 20 hours. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display With Alexa and 13MP Camera This No. 1 best-selling Amazon smart display has over 80,000 reviews for a reason. It's the perfect hub for those who love Alexa and has a built-in camera for video-calling your friends and loved ones and a decently sized screen for following YouTube video recipes or watching your favorite shows while you cook. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones If you're looking for one of the absolute best pairs of noise-canceling headphones that will literally last forever, these from Sony are my top recommendation. They also last up to 30 hours on a single charge, are super lightweight and have comfortable ear cushions that don't hurt your ears after long wear times. $328 at Amazon

