Amazon founder Jeff Bezos interested in potential Washington Commanders bid, per reports

If Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is willing to sell the franchise, he could find a willing buyer in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to published reports.

People cites a source close to the billionaire who says a potential Bezos bid might include music mogul Jay-Z as an investor because of their mutual interest in the NFL team.

The Washington Post, which Bezos owns, also confirmed the report, which comes a day after the Commanders announced Snyder and his wife Tanya have hired BofA Securities to "consider potential transactions" involving the team -- which could include a complete sale or a percentage ownership stake.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, left, talks with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, center, and Chargers owner Dean Spanos before a Sept. 15 game in Kansas City.

Bezos has expressed interest in owning an NFL team in the past, in particular the Seattle Seahawks.

Amazon gained a share of NFL broadcasting pie this season, purchasing rights to stream the league's "Thursday Night Football" games on Prime Video in a $50 million, one-year deal.

Snyder, who has been the Washington franchise's majority owner since 1999, has been the subject of multiple investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety.

Last year, the NFL levied a $10 million fine against Snyder and the Commanders for fostering a "highly unprofessional" workplace culture. The controversy surrounding the team has also proved to be a stumbling block in reaching a deal with local officials to build a new stadium.

