Amazon deal slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to $35

Borescopes are constantly best-sellers among BGR Deals readers pretty much every single time they go on sale with any discounts. But unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad though, because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. That’s because there’s a wireless borescope camera deal available today that you’d have to be crazy to pass up.

These brilliant devices basically let your smartphone see inside of almost anything. On top of that, Depstech’s borescopes really couldn’t be any easier to use. This week, several different wildly popular models are on sale at prices that match all-time lows! But the bad news is that these deals are all coming to an end either today or over the weekend. That means it’s your last chance to score one with a deep discount!

Depstech WF020X Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera

Price: $35.19

You Save: $8.80 (20%)

Buy Now

Amazon’s wireless borescope camera deals

Depstech’s borescope cameras offer great features and nifty add-ons. Additionally, you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. Right now, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on four different models. They have all been quite popular with our readers in the past so you should definitely check them out.

Wondering how good this week’s deals are? Well, prices start at just $35.19 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF020X Borescope. That matches this listing’s all-time low price, so it’s definitely a deal you won’t want to miss!

The Depstech WF020X Borescope is a wildly popular “snake camera”. It connects to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. It also connects wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about any cables or physical connectors. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF020X beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want. Also, you can use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

A wireless borescope camera is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand. It’s also a best-seller among our readers anytime it gets a discount. That includes right now! You can get this perennial best-selling model today for the same price it was on Prime Day. On top of that, there are also a few other Depstech borescope deals that are available right now at Amazon.

The first deal we’ll mention is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in. The $80 Depstech DS300 Borescope is down to just $61.59 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page, and it’s the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display instead of one that connects wirelessly to your smartphone. On top of that, the new flagship Depstech DS500 Borescope with professional-grade features and construction is on sale for $99.99. That might seem like a lot, but this fantastic model retails for $160 so it’s a terrific deal!

Last but not least, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF020X model, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally sells for $70 is down to $55.99 right now. These wireless borescope camera deals will only be around until the end of the week though, so get in on the action while you still can.

