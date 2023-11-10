Amazon’s blazing-fast eero mesh WiFi routers start at $45 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great discounts available right now on laptop computers. You’ll find all the hottest ones in our guide on the best laptop deals. But what good is a new laptop if your slow internet speeds are constantly holding it back? That’s why you should definitely also check out Amazon’s current sales on eero, eero 6+, and eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi routers.

Prices start at just $44.99 for the eero mesh WiFi router, which is normally priced at $70. Or, you can upgrade to the eero 6+ mesh WiFi router with even faster data speeds for $89.99, down from $140. And if you want the best of the best, you can save up to $150 on an eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system. You can shop Amazon’s full sale right here, or keep reading to see what makes eero so special.

A few years ago, I upgraded my home WiFi system to the eero Pro 6. It was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I work from home, and unreliable WiFi was driving me crazy. Eero, on the other hand, delivers lightning-fast speeds that almost never have any hiccups.

It was rather expensive at the time since a 3-pack of eero Pro 6 routers cost $600. Amazon’s retail price has since fallen to $399.99, but that’s still quite a bit of money to spend on a mesh wireless system.

Thankfully, Amazon is offering two terrific deals on comparable eero setups.

First, the eero mesh WiFi system is on sale for $44.99 per router. Normally priced at $70 each, this model supports data speeds of up to 550Mbps. That's more than fast enough for most households, even if you have four or five people in your family.







Amazon eero mesh WiFi router

Price: $44.99

You Save: $25.00 (36%)

Buy Now

For those of you with a very large family, or if you've got multiple gamers in your household, there are even faster options. Eero 6+ mesh WiFi routers are down to $89.99 for Prime members. They normally cost $140 each, and they support gigabit data speeds.

Also, you can pick up the eero 6+ three-router system for $194.99, down from $300.







Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Cov…

Price: $89.99 (reg. $140)

You Save: $50.00 (36%)

Buy Now







Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Cov…

Price: $194.99 (reg. $300)

You Save: $105.00 (35%)

Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, Amazon is offering deep discounts on its top-of-the-line eero system.

You can currently save up to $110 on an eero Pro 6E three-router mesh WiFi system. That drops it to $399.99 instead of $550, and it's enough to cover 6,000 sq. ft. in blazing-fast 2.3Gbps WiFi. You'll also find discounts on the single router and two-router versions.







Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router | Fast and reliable gigabit + speeds | supports blazing fa…

Price: $179.99 (reg. $250)

You Save: $70.00 (28%)

Buy Now







Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System | Fast and reliable gigabit + speeds | supports blazing fa…

Price: $399.99 (reg. $550)

You Save: $150.00 (27%)

Buy Now

The only thing to keep in mind is that Amazon makes no effort to communicate when this sale might end. That means it could disappear any day now, or it could stick around until the end of the month.

