The very best Amazon Black Friday deals under $20

Want to get in on the Black Friday action but don’t have a ton of cash to spend? Amazon to the rescue! The retailer has been steadily unveiling price drops over the last few days, and there are so many good options for folks shopping on a budget. If you can believe it, there are even lots of great Amazon Black Friday deals under $20.

Luckily, you don’t need to be a Prime member to save big at Amazon during Black Friday (though it’s definitely worth signing up if you order on Amazon a lot). The Amazon Black Friday deals span all categories including tech, home, fashion and beauty, and there are lots of great items to grab for yourself and for others as holiday gifts.

If you shop on Amazon often, then you know one thing to be true: Prices change often! So, if you want to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals under $20, you need to be quick. The Amazon finds below are all less than $20 right now, but that could change if you don’t add them to your cart and check out soon.

Amazon Black Friday Deals under $20

LONG VACATION Women’s Travel Duffel Bag with Toiletry Bag, $19.99 (Orig. $27.99)

Traveling this holiday season? This LONG VACATION Women’s Travel Duffel Bag with Toiletry Bag is perfect for quick trips.

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad (Queen), $16.14 (Orig. $25.99)

If a new mattress is completely out of the question right now, make your current mattress way more comfy with this plush and cooling Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad.

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush for Adults – Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes with 8 Brush Heads, $15.98 (Orig. $24.98)

Know someone who’s still using a manual toothbrush? Is that someone you? It’s time to make the switch to an electric one like this one from Bitvae, which has nearly 9,000 ratings on Amazon.

Dearfoams Women’s Beth Furry Foldover Boot Slipper, $19.55 (Orig. $46)

Say goodbye to cold feet during the frigid winter months with these extra cozy Dearfoams Women’s Beth Furry Foldover Boot Slippers.

Starface Hydro-Stars, Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches, $11.98 (Orig. $14.97)

Winter breakouts are no match for these cute and effective Starface Hydro-Stars Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches.

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)

Whenever the Amazon Fire TV Stick goes on sale for less than $20, you should buy a few for the folks in your life who still don’t have a smart TV.

Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie, Midweight Fleece, $12 (Orig. $22)

Your winter wardrobe isn’t complete without this soft and comfy Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie. It’s a unisex style and comes in a bunch of colors, so stock up while the price is low.

Power Strip with USB, Mountable Flat Plug Power Strip with 3 Outlets 3 USB Ports, $9.59 (Orig. $15.99)

If you’re always unplugging one thing to plug another thing in, invest in this sleek power strip that also has USB ports.

LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket, $19.19 (Orig. $39.99)

Buy one of these stylish LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blankets for your home, then get another for your mom, sister and bestie.

More Amazon Black Friday deals under $20:

– Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa, $17.99 (Orig. $39.99)

– SOJOS Trendy Round Sunglasses for Women and Men, $14.99 (Orig. $26.99)

– Victoria’s Secret Love Spell Mist, Body Spray for Women, $18.99 (Orig. $19.95)

– KitchenAid Beacon Two-Tone Non-Slip Oven Mitt Set, $13.09 (Orig. $25.99)

– rosyclo Cloud Slippers for Women and Men, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)

– TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, $18.99 (Orig. $39.99)

– SERVOMASTER Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, $17.98 (Orig. $29.99)

– Teardrop Earring Set, $11.94 (Orig. $16.99)

