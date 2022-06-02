Amazon already ‘in talks’ with former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for broadcasting role

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL on Thursday after 17 years in the league. The 39-year-old spent 2009 to 2012 with the Bills becoming beloved along the way.

But fans in western New York might still get a hefty dose of Fitzpatrick during the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 39-year-old is already “in talks” with Amazon for a potential broadcasting role:

As long-time QB Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it quits, sources say he’s in talks with Amazon for a key role this season. So we’ll be seeing plenty of Fitz going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick suited up for nine teams in his career, his time in Buffalo was the longest tenure he ever spent with one team.

His well-liked attitude and playing style followed him throughout his career, so the charismatic QB would likely be a good catch for any network that would add him. In Amazon, they might be pulling him into an already impressive lineup.

Next year, Amazon will begin broadcasting Thursday Night Football matchups.

Calling TNF games for the outlet will be a duo of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

Fitzpatrick potentially joining Amazon is just a report for now and not yet official. Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates.

