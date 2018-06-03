Amazon’s Alexa Has A Clear Favorite – and Some Savage Analysis – for the NBA Finals

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is a handy, seamless way to listen to music and find out about the weather. As the NBA finals head into tonight's Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, the voice assistant is also dabbling in sports analysis.

If you ask Alexa "Who will win the NBA Finals this year," it gives you the following dissertation:

"Even with both conference finals going to game 7, these playoffs were over before they even started. I think the Warriors will win the playoffs pretty handily, and the rest of the league will spend the off-season trying to figure out what they will do to damper the dynasty."

Yes, savage. You'd be forgiven for thinking that Alexa is showing some bias - the Warriors’ home base in Oakland is much closer than the Cav’s HQ to both Amazon's Seattle headquarters and to Silicon Valley, which you might call Alexa's spiritual home. But Alexa's stance is also shared by most NBA analysts (and, if the memes are any indicator, LeBron himself).

Of course, it's deeply misleading to say that "Alexa" has any opinions at all. While the voice assistant incorporates an array of what are known as "limited" or "weak" artificial intelligence functions, such as search and natural language processing, it doesn't have any more opinions, emotions, or sports analysis skills than your laptop (or, for that matter, your refrigerator). Those are the realm of human-like "general" A.I., which we won't see for nearly 20 years, at the very least.

That becomes clear if you ask Alexa a more nuanced or specific question. Ask "Alexa, who will win Game 2 of the NBA finals?" and you get the same spiel about the series as a whole. Ask "Who will be NBA MVP this season?" and the machine draws a blank. Ask "Who will be MVP of the NBA Playoffs?" and you'll be treated, for some reason, to a summary of Game 1.

Most likely, the scripted pro-Warriors response was plugged in manually by Amazon’s Alexa team. The Game 1 report that Alexa spits out in response to almost any other Finals-related query might have been scraped from news feeds by a more automated process, similar to the way Alexa finds and reads the news or stock reports.

Fortune has reached out to Amazon for more details about their creation's anti-Cleveland bias. But don't worry - Alexa won't be replacing Jeff Van Gundy on the mic anytime soon.

