Amazing toddler has impeccable skateboarding skills
How awesome is this kid? He can barely walk and talk, but his skills on the skateboard are unbelievable! What was your favorite sport growing up?
The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.
At BetMGM, Alvarez is a whopping -750 favorite to add a third belt to his collection. Saunders is +500.
An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021
With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.
In need of a backup quarterback with skins on the wall, Dallas will look into Jeff Driskel on Friday.
"Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."
As far as boxing news conference stunts go, this was just the warm-up act.
Steph Curry's big night vs. the Thunder helped him keep pace with all-time greats Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as a scorer in Year 12 of his career.
Rickie Fowler hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since the first week of April. The extended break included a lot of golf.
Floyd Mayweather is boxing Logan Paul in an exhibition on June 6, but he nearly came to blows with his brother and fellow YouTube star Jake Paul.
Russell Westbrook continues to find ways to make NBA history down the stretch with the Wizards.
James Jones acknowledged a conflict between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the former WR believes it can be resolved.
Some fans and analysts scoffed a bit when Mike Smith talked about championship aspirations after joining U-M last year.
After taking safety Jevon Holland with a second-round pick, the Dolphins are moving on from Bobby McCain in a cost-cutting move.
Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment one day after he wasn't in the lineup for the slumping club's fourth consecutive loss. The decision was made after Pujols, dissatisfied with irregular playing time, had a late-night meeting with general manager Perry Minasian and team president John Carpino.
The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.
The San Francisco 49ers are in talks to re-sign veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.
