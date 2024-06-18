'An amazing start' - McKenna on Liverpool opener

[PA Media]

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has said the club's opening two fixtures of the new season against Liverpool and champions Manchester City bring home the fact that the Tractor Boys are now a Premier League club.

Ipswich's first top-flight game for 22 years will be the visit of Liverpool to Portman Road on 17 August, in what will be Arne Slot's first game in charge of the Reds, with a trip to Etihad Stadium following seven days later.

McKenna, who has led Ipswich to consecutive promotions from League One through to the top flight, told Sky Sports: "It's a fantastic start.

"Everyone's going to be so excited, two of the biggest clubs in world football and a home start against Liverpool - it brings it all to life and it's an amazing start for us.

"We're delighted to have a home game first. We know the atmosphere that's been created over the past couple of years in the stadium will carry on even more so this year."

When Ipswich were relegated in 2001-02, their final game of the season was a 5-0 defeat at Anfield.

Not that has any impact on what McKenna feels will be a wonderful occasion to welcome them back to the big time.

"It's great to have a home start," he said. "To have one of the best teams in the league is a big challenge, but we're certainly not going to underestimate the scale of the challenges we're going to have all season and certainly Liverpool will be that on the first day.

"The atmosphere is going to be fantastic, the players will be as ready as they can be and it's a game we're really looking forward to."