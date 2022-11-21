Amazing Patrick Mahomes pass sets up Chiefs touchdown
The window can be a sliver and Patrick Mahomes will find a way to fit a football into it.
Ask the Los Angeles Chargers, who were burned at the start of the second quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Mahomes somehow gets the ball to Jody Fortson, who corrals it and has a 40-yard gain on the play.
A couple of angles of the throw.
Jody Fortson for 40 yards ‼️ #ChiefsKingdom
📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/pzvGa5HZgl
— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022
Still not over this throw 😱 @patrickmahomes
📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/QmYg08ttOz
— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022
Mahomes followed with a TD pass to Travis Kelce.
Kelce dances his way into the end zone 🕺 @tkelce
📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/2iwiNOcsqI
— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022