[BBC]

I bought a new house a couple of months ago, something of a renovation project. Come Sunday morning and I was undecided over whether to go to Amex Stadium on account of no wins in six, only one goal scored by a Brighton player since the start of March and Roberto de Zerbi saying the players were lacking motivation.

“If you don’t go to football, you can start steaming wallpaper” my partner said to me. It was a surprisingly tough decision. But Brighton v Villa it was. I was clearly not the only Albion fan weighing up whether DIY was a preferable option, judging by the thousands of empty seats.

The announcement towards the game of an attendance of 31,596 – just 300 short of capacity - was met with collective laughter from around a stadium a little over three-quarters full.

Those who opted not to attend missed an actual Albion goal and an actual Albion win. Most importantly, they did not feel the change in mood brought about by the three points on the terraces, the dugout and the pitch.

Brighton now have some impetus going into the final three matches of a campaign which had threatened to peter out into nothingness while uncertainty surrounded the future of De Zerbi.

Three more good performances will ensure the Albion head into the summer in a much better place, hopefully De Zerbi committed to leading the club in 2024-25.

It is amazing how one result can prove so reinvigorating. Steaming the spare room will have to wait now Brighton have their mojo back.

Scott can be found at We Are Brighton