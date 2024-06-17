'Amazing guy' who 'lived & breathed' Hibs - McGinn's tribute to McCourt

Tam McCourt (left) was a popular figure during his time at Hibernian [SNS]

John McGinn has paid an emotional tribute to former Hibernian kitman and groundsman Tam McCourt, who died recently.

Scotland midfielder McGinn played at Easter Road from 2015 to 2018 and says McCourt was "the first person I saw when I walked through the door at Hibs".

The Aston Villa captain says McCourt's "full of life" character "touched" any player who worked with him.

"Him, his wife Joyce and his son Thomas, they lived and breathed the club," he told BBC Scotland.

"I know he wasn’t involved [at the club] for a while which is maybe part of the reason Hibs has lost its identity a wee bit.

"He was an amazing guy, unless you wanted a pair of socks or a fresh towel. He always gave me the crusty ones because I was winding him up.

"I can’t get Thomas and Joyce out of my head and on behalf of us Hibbies, me and Porto [Ryan Porteous], we’re thinking of you."