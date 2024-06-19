'Amazing feeling' as Mitov joins Dons from St Johnstone

Dimitar Mitov says he told his agent to "get it done" as soon as he heard of Aberdeen's interest.

The Bulgaria goalkeeper, 27, has left St Johnstone to move to Pittodrie on a three-year deal after the Dons paid an undisclosed fee to trigger his release clause.

Mitvov, who was St Johnstone's player of the year last season, told the Aberdeen website: "It’s an amazing feeling to be here.

"As soon as heard there was interest from Aberdeen I called my agent and said get it done.

"The club has a huge history, there are lots of good people here, and when we played against Aberdeen I loved the atmosphere the fans created.

"I feel I did well last season, being consistent is always difficult as a goalkeeper, but I worked hard and this is another opportunity for me to improve my game and make the step up.

"I like the ideas the manager has about how he wants to go forward here, the way he wants to play and create a happy environment, connecting with the supporters to get them behind us. Everything he said fits me as a player."