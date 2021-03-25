An amazing fact about the Trail Blazers trading Gary Trent Jr. to the Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Portland Trail Blazers made a big-time move hours before the NBA trade deadline. They acquired hot-shooting Norman Powell from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

For Trent and the Blazers, this is a little bit of deja vu.

As pointed out by TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, this isn't the first time that the Trail Blazers have sent a Gary Trent to the Raptors. Just over 23 years ago, the team sent Gary Trent Sr. to the Raptors in a multi-player deal.

Portland traded Gary Trent Sr. to the Raptors in 1998. Less than a year later, Gary Trent Jr. was born and today, Portland is trading his son to the Raptors 23 years later. https://t.co/gKSuFmI2gp — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 25, 2021

In that deal, the Blazers sent Trent, Kenny Anderson, Alvin Williams, two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Raptors for Carlos Rogers, Damon Stoudamire and Walt Williams.

At the time of the trade, Trent Sr., 23, had been averaging 11.5 points per game for the Blazers. In total, the per-game stats are very similar to that of his son, Trent Jr., who at 22 was having the best season of his career to date.

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG% Trent Sr. (1998) 24.5 11.5 5.7 1.4 49.3 Trent Jr. (2021) 30.8 15 2.2 1.4 41.4

Of course, Trent Sr. was a power forward while Trent Jr. is a guard, so it makes sense that the elder Trent would rebound more while the younger Trent would score a bit more. Nonetheless, considering that they played two different positions in two different eras, it's crazy how close these numbers are.

And it's even crazier that the Blazers traded both of them to the Raptors.

Story continues

Speaking of the trade, it is receiving mixed reviews. Powell has been the third-best 3-point shooter in the NBA this season at a mark of 43.9 percent of his shots beyond the arc this season and he could provide a power-packed punch to the Blazers starting lineup.

However, Trent is younger than Powell, and the 22-year-old has averaged 15 points per game for Portland this year while largely starting in place of CJ McCollum. So, some aren't happy that the team elected to part ways with him.

That said, Trent is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Trail Blazers may have figured they wouldn't be able to afford him, as a team could've signed him to a big-time offer sheet.