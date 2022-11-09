After an ‘amazing conversation,’ Deyvid Palepale gets a Rutgers football offer
Rutgers football offers Pennsylvania lineman Deyvid Palepale this week.
Joel Embiid goes into detail about what changes around the Philadelphia 76ers without James Harden on the floor.
A New York judge ordered 18-year-old Noah Green held on $1 million cash bail in connection to an October drive-by shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island.
Through eight games as a rookie last year, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had 36 receptions for 546 yards with one touchdown. Through eight games in 2022, Pitts has 23 receptions for just 285 yards, albeit with a pair of TDs. Atlanta’s pass game is dramatically different with Marcus Mariota at quarterback instead of Matt [more]
LSU can play its way to the College Football Playoff by beating Georgia in the SEC Championship. Tennessee needs help, but the Volunteers have shot.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) John Cohen carries around a sheet of paper with a list 58 items long mostly comprised of qualities he wants in an Auburn football coach and things to ask them. There's no question regarding the No. 1 priority for Auburn's new athletic director: Finding a new football coach to replace Bryan Harsin, ousted hours before Cohen's own hiring was announced. ''The football head coaching position at Auburn University is a critical decision and we take it with the utmost seriousness.
Andor's 10th episode gave us something special by examining the costs of true sacrifice in Luthen and Kino Loy's speeches.
IU coach Tom Allen said he was 'very encouraged' with the play of Dexter Williams at quarterback in the Hoosiers' loss to Penn State.
Jerry Jones has made his interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys crystal clear, former Packers QB Brett Favre is in hot water again, and Bryant University beat a Division III school by over 100 points.
The Indiana Hoosiers have lost six games in a row. The Ohio State Buckeyes are undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the nation. That's a tough matchup.
There was no mystery at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings with Georgia holding the top spot. The big news was at No. 4.
We took the same question out-of-state friends and family ask and turned it on our distilleries. What's a good bourbon you can only find in Kentucky?
Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The College Football Playoff chair discusses Tennessee playing in the rain and having a three-point lead at Georgia in comparison to Oregon's 49-3 neutral-site loss versus the Bulldogs.
The Sooners lost a key commitment on Tuesday as four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas. From @john9williams
I tried pasta sauce in three different price ranges from Kroger, Bertolli d'Italia, and San Marzano Tomato to see which brand has the best value.
Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee. The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman. Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-high 15 homers to go along with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games.
CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million Tesla shares days after he completed his acquisition of Twitter, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.
There was some good and bad with the second College Football Playoff rankings release. Alabama and Clemson were among the winners and losers.
The college football world is beginning to take notice of the Longhorns' building recruiting momentum.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.