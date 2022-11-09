After an ‘amazing conversation,’ Deyvid Palepale gets a Rutgers football offer

Deyvid Palepale got another Big Ten offer on Tuesday night with Rutgers football officially getting involved with the Pennsylvania defensive lineman.

Palepale is a 6-foot-3, 288-pound prospect who is showing strongly this season for a Black Nights team that is currently 8-2.

The class of 2024 standout recruit at Hempfield High School (Lansdale, PA) is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He holds Power Five offers from programs such as Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt. This month, he also added offers from Wisconsin and then Rutgers.

He currently plays offensive tackle and defensive end. Palepale tweeted about the offer on Tuesday night.

Of note, he referred to an ‘amazing conversation’ with the Rutgers staff, a superlative he has not used with his offers recently:

Palepale recently took a visit to Louisville.

The Cardinals – and the rest of the field – seem to be playing a bit of catch-up in Palepale’s recruitment. On3 has Penn State at 68.7 percent favorites to land the formidable defensive lineman.

