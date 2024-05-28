'Amazing celebrations make long season worthwhile'

[BBC]

Ross County fans were singing in the rain on Sunday as they watched their side secure their top-flight status in style with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Raith Rovers.

The 2-1 victory in the first leg at Stark's Park was the first time County had won outside of Dingwall since 2 September. The Staggies controlled the majority of the match and looked a class above Rovers all over the park.

When Jack Baldwin headed us into a 2-0 lead, it felt like we were cruising towards survival; a far cry from the first leg of last season's play-off final.

The game turned on its head though when Sam Stanton halved the deficit. Rovers piled the pressure on for the remainder of the match, but County ground out a 2-1 victory to send the 500 travelling fans back up the A9 happy.

On Sunday, it felt like the first goal was going to be crucial in the return leg.

Thankfully, Simon Murray put County firmly in control with his 19th-minute header. It relieved a lot of the tension among the home fans and gave the players a huge boost too.

Murray and his strike partner Jordan White were both outstanding on Sunday. Their link-up play and movement caused the Rovers defence all sorts of problems.

White’s goal just after half-time was a carbon copy of Baldwin’s as he outmuscled everyone and bulleted home a header to make it 2-0.

But the best was yet to come.

Following some smart combination play with White, Murray picked up the ball at the edge of the box and smashed it into the far corner to make it 3-0. It was Murray’s 23rd goal of the season, and quite possibly his best.

Despite the scoreline, County fans didn’t want to celebrate survival too early after the comeback they witnessed against Partick Thistle last season, but Brandon Khela's first professional goal finished the job.

The celebrations at full-time were amazing to experience. It’s felt like such a long season, but to end it with such a convincing performance and the news that Don Cowie will be awarded the manager's job permanently makes it all worthwhile.