Amateur rugby club signs former internationals

An amateur Norfolk rugby league club has signed up former South African international playing talent for the coming season.

The East Anglian Vipers have secured the back up of two international players for this season and a rugby sevens international.

Both Dylan Venter and Mike Mavovana have represented South Africa internationally and will join the club, which is based in Wymondham.

Rob Humphries, club chairman, said: "We want to build on a foundation of local talent."

Andrico Johannes will also join the club after a stint of playing rugby league in the US.

Mr Humphries said: "We don’t want to be a team that is stacked with overseas players that don’t have connection with the local community.

“We want to be built on a foundation of local talent, but to be able to add some sprinklings of sheer class around them helps everyone get better."

'Exciting' pro aspirations

The Vipers have aspirations of turning professional and were in talks with the Rugby Football League (RFL) about being part of the professional game in 2025.

To boost their credentials, this weekend they are trying to attract more people to the sport by hosting a festival.

"It's really exciting to think young rugby players from the region could potentially have a professional rugby league team on their doorstep," said Mr Humphries.

The Vipers' women’s team will be playing on the main pitch at Wymondham Rugby Club for the first time this weekend.

“It's fantastic to be able to host an event on this scale," said the chairman.

It all starts at 12:00 BST on Saturday at Wymondham Rugby club.

