Amateur roundup for June 23: Corsica offense powers Horned Frogs past Parkston Rays

Jun. 23—CORSICA, S.D. — The Horned Frogs' offense was humming inside its home ballpark on Sunday evening.

Compiling 10 hits and nine walks throughout the contest, Corsica had a pair of three-run innings and one four-run inning en route to a 13-8 win over the Parkston Rays in Sunshine League action.

Aaron Groeneweg did a lot of the damage, belting a two-run home run to center and finishing with three hits, five RBIs and three runs. Blake Moke added two hits and a run, while Brady Christoffels drove in two runs on one hit and scored once. Brendan Wentland added an RBI and three runs.

The Horned Frogs' most dominant stretch came in the front half of the game, when they scored three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth, capped by consecutive RBI singles from Christoffels and Caleb Crist to extend the lead to 7-1.

Parkston nibbled at the deficit with two runs in the fifth and the sixth, and added a three-run ninth inning. Ty Neugebauer drove in three batters, adding two hits and a run, while Jake Helleloid drove in two runs on two hits, and Logan Heidinger had three hits and an RBI.

However, the Corsica pitching staff didn't let the Rays' offense go any further. Crist threw six innings, allowing six hits and eight strikeouts, and Blake Moke came in relief for the final three innings, allowing five hits and striking out four.

Taking the loss for Parkston was Neugebauer, who gave up seven hits while striking out six through six innings. Max Scott struck out four batters and allowed three runs through two innings of relief.

Parkston (7-7) will play host to Winner/Colome at 8 p.m. Thursday, and Corsica (3-6) visits Dimock/Emery at 8 p.m.

Winner/Colome 13, Alexandria 1 (seven innings) in Winner: The Pheasants routed the Angels in Sunshine League action on Sunday to improve their record to 11-1. Chandler Bakley led the way by hitting a three-run home run and a 2 RBI triple, while Reed Harter had two RBIs on three hits to go with two runs. Derek Graesser rounded out the effort by tossing seven four-hit innings and striking out 12 batters for Winner/Colome. Cole Wenande mustered an RBI single for Alexandria.

Salem 6, Dell Rapids PBR 4 (eight innings) in Dell Rapids: A three-run eighth inning helped Salem overcome a deficit to defeat PBR in Cornbelt League play on Sunday. Jacob Vonberge netted a pair of runs, two RBIs and a hit, while Tyler Cleveland had an RBI single. Tyler Earls pitched seven innings for the Cubs, allowing just five hits, two of which came from Riley Hoffman, who added a run for PBR.

Tabor 8, Garretson 1 in Tabor: Jared Miller struck out 14 batters, allowing five hits and no runs through seven innings to power the Bluebirds on Sunday. The Bluebirds' offense also helped Miller's cause, tallying 14 hits, including three from Hunter Hallock, who added two RBIs and a run, and three from Beau Rothschadl, who drove in a run and scored once. Colton Schieffer had three hits for Garretson, accounting for the team's lone run.

Chamberlain 7, Colome 1 in Chamberlain: A six-run seventh inning by the Mallards was the deciding factor in a Pony Hills League contest on Sunday. Cade Johnson spurred the big inning with a two-run home run, and Mike Shwartz added an RBI triple. Shwartz was also effective in a complete game on the mound, allowing eight hits and punching out 13 batters. Ethan Vobr pitched six strong innings for the Chaos, but ultimately caved in the seventh, finishing the game with 10 hits and eight strikeouts.

Winner Demons 2, Burke 1 in Winner: Evan Farner struck out 10 batters through nine innings to propel Winner to a low-scoring victory on Sunday. Sawyer Tietgen had a game-high three hits for the Demons, scoring a run, and Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse had two hits and an RBI. Aaron Sundquist pitched seven innings for the Bombers, striking out 10 and allowing one run, and J J Beck took the loss in 2/3 innings of relief, allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.