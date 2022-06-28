PGA Tour ramps up ‘joint venture’ with DP World Tour, adds bigger purses, Tour cards
The top 10 finishers in the Race to Dubai will earn PGA Tour cards.
Yahoo Sportsbook Daily
Minty Bets, Nick Bromberg, Pamela Maldonado, Frank Schwab
Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Matt Harmon, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski
College Football Enquirer
Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde
You Pod to Win the Game
Charles Robinson
Posted Up with Chris Haynes
Chris Haynes
The top 10 finishers in the Race to Dubai will earn PGA Tour cards.