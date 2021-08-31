Amateur Golf: Peterson takes MGA Mid-Amateur Championship lead

Aug. 31—WILLMAR — Trent Peterson emerged as the second-day leader of the 34th MGA Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Peterson, of Fountain Valley Golf Club in Farmington, carded a 66 after shooting a 71 on Sunday for a two-day total of 137, good for 7-under par. That puts him four shots ahead of three others: Justin Burleson of Mendakota Country Club, Ryan Conn of Alexandria Golf Course and Troy Johnson of Edinburgh USA.

Sunday's first round was at Little Crow Golf Resort in Spicer. The third and final round is Tuesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.

Danny Anderson of Little Crow GR is in sixth place. He's had rounds of 72 and 72 for an even-par 144.

Matt Gorans and Andy Jacobson, both of Eagle Creek, are tied for 10th place with John Pavelko of Chaska Town Course. Gorans had rounds of 70-79—149 and Jacobson shot 77-72—149.

Tied for 13th place is John Spreiter of Litchfield Golf Club. Spreiter is at 6-over-par, shooting 77-73—150.

Pete Hannig of Eagle Creek is tied for 29th place. He's at 13-over-par after rounds of 80-77—157.

James Anderson of Eagle Creek is tied for 36th after rounds of 77-82—159, 15-over-par. Shawn Bohlsen of Eagle Creek has had rounds of 86-81—167, 23-over.

MGA Mid-Amateur

Championship

(at Little Crow Golf Resort, Spicer)

Individual

TOP 10 — (1) Trent Peterson, Fountain Valley Golf Club, 71-66—137 ... (2t) Justin Burleson, Mendakota CC, 69-72—141 ... (2t) Ryan Conn, Alexandria GC, 73-68—141 ... (2t) Troy Johnson, Edinburgh USA, 69-72—141 ... (5) Matthew Norgaard, Somerby GC, 73-70—143 ... (6) Danny Anderson, Little Crow GR, 72-72—144 ... (7) Joel Johnson, The Links at Northfork, 71-74—145 ... (8) Nick Jarrett, Somberby GC, 71-75—146 ... (9) Yarri Bryn, Bunker Hills, 71-77—148 ... (10t) John Pavelko, Chaska Town Course, 78-71—149 ... (10t) Matt Gorans, Eagle Creek GC, 70-79—149 ... (10t) Andy Jacobson, Eagle Creek GC, 77-72—149