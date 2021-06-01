Amateur Baseball Roundup: Willmar Rails handle Sacred Heart Saints for big Corn Belt League win

Jun. 1—WILLMAR — The Willmar Rails lashed out 13 hits to beat the Sacred Heart Saints 12-0 in seven innings in a Corn Belt League game Sunday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Gunnar Banks and Ashton Gregory led the way for the Rails. Banks was 3-for-4 with a run, two RBI and a stolen base. Gregory was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBI.

Patrick Courtney went the distance to record the victory, allowing four hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

Jose Ortiz was 2-for-3 with a stolen base for Sacred Heart.

Corn Belt

Willmar 12,

Sacred Heart 0

Sacred Heart 000 000 0- 0 4 2

Willmar 090 030 x-12 13 0

Hitting — Sacred Heart: Nate Hebrink 1-3 2b, Jeremy Hinderks 1-3, Jose Ortiz 2-3 sb ... Willmar: Jack Baumgart 2-4 r-2 rbi bb, Jayden Dierenfeld 2-4 r-2 bb, Jordan Steffer 2-3 2b r-3 rbi-3 bb, Ashton Gregory 3-4 2b r rbi-3, Gunnar Banks 3-4 r rbi-2 sb, Sam Huseby 1-4 r rbi, Adam Herman 0-3 r rbi hbp, Zak Madsen 0-2 r bb.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Sacred Heart: Jack Howard (L) 1 2/3-3-8-8-4-2, Hebrink 3 1/3-10-4-4-0-2, Trent Novotny 1-0-0-0-1-0 ... Willmar: Patrick Courtney (W) 7-4-0-0-1-10.

Bird Island 7,

Milroy Yankees 4

The Bird Island Bullfrogs knocked off the Milroy Yankees in a Corn Belt League game at Bird Island.

Colten Minkel, Tyler Hebrink and Logan Swan all had two hits for the Bullfrogs, who got eight strong innings from Casey Lewandowski. Lewandowski allowed six hits and two earned runs, striking out four and walking three. Dylan Gass picked up the save with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

For Milroy, Matt Bauer was 2-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a stolen base. David Schmidt went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

Milroy 000 102 010-4 7 3

Bird Island 103 100 02x-7 9 2

Hitting — Milroy: Matt Bauer 2-2 r-2 sb bb-2, Aaron Mathiowetz 1-6 r-2 bb, David Schmidt 2- rbi-3 sb, Jake Tauer 1-4, Jackson Hughes 1-4 sb ... Bird Island: Colten Minkel 2-4 r-2 rbi sb-2 bb, Trent Athmann 1-5 rbi, Tyler Hebrink 2-4 sb, Logan Swan 2-4 r rbi-2, Dylan Gass 1-3 r-2 bb, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4 r, Alex Lang 0-2 r sb-2 bb-2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Milroy: Isaac Schmitt (L) 7-8-7-4-5-7, Mathiowetz 1-1-0-0-1-2 ... Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 8-6-4-2-3-4, Gass (Sv) 1-1-0-0-0-2.

Raymond 11,

Granite Falls 0

The Raymond Rockets lashed out 14 hits to beat the Kilowatts in Granite Falls.

Paxton Nelson went 4-for-6 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Mike Jeseritz was 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Tyler Steen was 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, three runs, four RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Caleb Ditmarson got the pitching win, going seven shutout innings. He struck out 11 and walked no one, allowing three hits. John Sawtazky pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits or walks and striking out five.

Brandon Grund was 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch for Granite Falls.

Raymond 300 000 224-11 14 1

Granite Falls 000 000 000- 0 3 1

Hitting — Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-5 r-2 rbi sb bb, Paxton Nelson 4-6 r-2 rbi sb, Tyler Steen 3-6 2b hr r-3 rbi-4 sb bb hbp, Eric Halterstrum 1-5 rbi hbp, John Sawatzky 1-4 r rbi bb hbp, Tanner Baumanle 1-3 2b r rbi bb-2, Brett Swanson 1-5 r rbi, Andy Schultz 0-2 r ... Granite Falls: Kyle TeBeest 1-4, Jordan Odegard 1-4, Brandon Grund 1-2 hbp.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Raymond: Caleb Ditmarson (W) 7-3-0-0-0-11, Sawatzky 2-0-0-0-0-5 ... Granite Falls: Dalton Anderson (L) 1-2-3-3-3-1, Bennett Knapper 8-12-8-7-2-6.

County Line

Regal 5,

NLS Lakers 0

Brandon Wedel and Nathan Meyer combined on a five-hit shutout to lead the Regal Eagles past the Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers at Regal.

Wedel struck out six, walked two and scattered five hits. Meyer allowed no hits or walks in three innings, striking out one. He also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Jordan Beier was 2-for-4 with two runs for the Eagles.

For NLS, Brandon Rasmussen was 2-for-2.

NLS Lakers 000 000 000-0 5 1

Regal 002 020 10x-5 8 0

Hitting — NLS Lakers: Weston Gjerde 1-3, Brandon Rasmussen 2-2, Ryan Torkelson 1-3, Brandon Dahl 1-2 sac ... Regal: Jordan Beier 2-4 r-2, Shane Radermacher 1-3 2b rbi-3 sf, Nathan Meyer 2-4 2b rbi-2, Nathan Beier 1-1 r-2 bb, Adrian Belden 0-1 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — NLS Lakers: Rasmussen (L) 4-6-2-2-1-0, Justin Johnson 2-1-2-2-1-1, Gjerde 2-1-1-0-0-0 ... Regal: Brandon Wedel (W) 6-5-0-0-2-6, Meyer 3-0-0-0-0-1.

Starbuck 2,

NLS Twins 0

Matt Gruber tossed a six-hit shutout, striking out three and walking no one, to lead the Starbuck Stars past the New London-Spicer Twins at Glenwood.

Adam Nibaur went eight solid innings for the Twins. He struck out six, walked no one and allowed 11 hits and one earned run.

For Starbuck, Michael Andreas was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

For NLS, John Perkins was 2-for-3.

NLS Twins 000 000 000-0 6 1

Starbuck 001 000 01x-2 11 0

Hitting — NLS Twins: Jake Rambow 1-3 hbp, Scott Rambow 1-4, Josh Soine 1-4, John Perkins 2-3, Mason Toutges 1-2 sac ... Starbuck: Michael Gruber 2-3 sb, Mike Kraggenbring 2-4, Matt Gruber 2-4 2b r, Michael Andreas 3-4 rbi, Mitch Gruber 1-4, Jared Freese 1-3 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — NLS Twins: Adam Nibaur (L) 8-11-2-1-0-6 ... Starbuck: Ma. Gruber (W) 9-6-0-0-0-3.

Atwater 6,

Paynesville 2

Josh Kingery went 4-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI, to help the Chuckers beat the Paynesville Pirates at Atwater.

Jordan Olson went eight innings for the win, striking out six and walking four. He allowed five hits and one earned run. Scott Borman pitched a scoreless ninth for Atwater, striking out one.

Griffin Bjerke was 1-for-2 with a run, a walk and a hit-by-pitch and Grant Fuchs was 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch for Paynesville.

Paynesville 010 000 010-2 5 0

Atwater 000 010 41x-6 11 2

Hitting — Paynesville: Abe Bullard 1-4 r, Griffin Bjerke 1-2 r bb hbp, Garrett Leusink 1-3 rbi bb, Grant Fuchs 1-2 hbp, Tanner Stanley 1-3 ... Atwater: Josh Kinzler 1-3 2b r-2 bb, David Kingery 1-5, Josh Kingery 4-4 2b r rbi-2, Connor Barker 1-4 r rbi-2, Josh Cunningham 1-4 rbi, Zach Bagley 1-1 r, Eli Albrecht 1-2 r, Logan Straumann 1-1 rbi.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Paynesville: Spencer Imholte 6-5-1-1-3-0, Sam Oehrlein (L) 1-4-4-4-1-0, Caden Spanier 1-2-1-1-0-1 ... Atwater: Jordan Olson (W) 8-5-2-1-4-6, Scott Borman 1-0-0-0-0-1.

Stearns County

Lake Henry 9,

Greenwald 7

The Lake Henry Lakers picked up the victory at Greenwald.

Tyler Thomes and Nick Rademacher each had two hits for the Cubs and Kegan Stueve smacked a two-run double for Greenwald.

Saturday

Stearns County

Lake Henry 5,

Elrosa 3

Jason Kampsen homered and got the pitching win in relief to help the Lakers beat the Elrosa Saints at Lake Henry.

Kampsen smacked a two-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth. On the mound, he allowed two walks and two hits in three innings.

For Elrosa, Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Elrosa 100 020 000-3 6 1

Lake Henry 200 000 012-5 7 1

Hitting — Elrosa: Will Van Beck 1-5 r, Derek Wiener 1-4 2b rbi-2 bb, Gavin Kampsen 2-5 2b-2 rbi, Ethan Vogt 1-4, Peyton Winter 1-4, Matt Schmitz 0-1 r sb bb-4 Kevin Kuefler 0-2 r bb hbp ... Lake Henry: Mathew Quade 1-4 r sb-2 bb-2, Jason Kampsen 1-4 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb, Nick Dingman 3-4 2b-2 rbi-3, Sam Hopfer 1-4, Michael Ludwig 1-2, Josh Kampsen 0-2 r-2 sb bb hbp.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Elrosa: Vogt 8-6-3-3-5-9, Luke Van Beck (L) 0-1-2-1-0-0 ... Lake Henry: Hopfer 6-4-3-3-5-4, Ja. Kampsen (W) 3-2-0-0-2-0.

Greenwald 8,

Roscoe 3

Brett Engelmeyer and Tyler Engelmeyer each had two hits to lead Greenwald to the victory at Roscoe.