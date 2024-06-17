Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets pitch well, hit well

Jun. 16—RAYMOND — Herman Solomon and Eli Nelson combined for a five-hitter in the Raymond Rockets' victory over the Milroy Yankees on Sunday.

The Rockets earned a 5-0 amateur baseball win in the Corn Belt League game.

Solomon got the start and struck out six batters across six innings to earn the win. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks.

Nelson, also a right-hander, allowed one hit in three relief innings. The freshman from Concordia University-St. Paul struck out one and walked three in his outing.

Isaac Call hit a solo home run in a two-run fifth inning. Ethan Nelson later scored off an RBI walk by Eli Nelson.

Cooper Dack hit a double before scoring on an RBI single from Solomon to give the Rockets a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Solomon scored Raymond's first run off an RBI single by Tyler Steen in the third inning, where Caleb Ditmarson reached home on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

The Rockets next go to Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a Corn Belt League game.

Jack Howard tossed a six-hitter to help Sacred Heart earn a win over the Rails at Willmar.

Howard struck out eight batters and walked one in his complete game effort. He also batted 2-for-4 with a run and a steal.

Drey Dirksen and Sam Etterman both picked up two hits for Willmar. Dirksen batted 2-for-4 and Etterman was 2-for-3.

The Rails next host Starbuck for an exhibition game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Willmar. Sacred Heart plays host to Raymond at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart.

Cody Wichmann and Charlie Jacobson combined for a one-hitter to lift Marshal past the Bullfrogs at Bird Island.

Wichmann allowed one hit and one run in his four-strikeout, four-walk, seven-inning effort to earn the win. Jacobson earned the save for the A's after he allowed zero hits and one run with four strikeouts and three walks across two innings.

Trent Athmann had Bird Island's sole hit. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

The Bullfrogs are host to Milroy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.

A seven-run seventh inning erased a 3-0 deficit for the Granite Falls Kilowatts in their victory over the Jaxx at Wabasso.

Kyle TeBeest went 2-for-4 with a run and four RBIs for Granite Falls. Nolan Hildahl was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and Nick Lindstrom went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

For Wabasso, Samuel Guetter was 2-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI and Carter Guetter was 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases. CJ Theis was 2-for-5 with a double and a run for the Jaxx.

Granite Falls next plays an exhibition game against the Madison Mallards at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Madison.

Dylan Alexander's RBI single in the ninth inning secured a victory for Starbuck over the Pirates at Paynesville.

Drew Tangen led the way for Paynesville. He batted 3-for-4 with a run scored.

The Pirates play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Willmar against the Rails. Starbuck plays host to Norway Lake-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marthaler Park near Glenwood.

Ben Kulset tossed a four-hitter in his seven-inning relief effort in New London-Spicer's win over Norway Lake-Sunburg at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Jake Rambow went 3-for-3 with two runs, a pair of steals and a walk for the Twins. Derek Dolezal was 2-for-4 with a run and a steal.

Luke Ruter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk for the Lakers, who got their run scored by Logan Rudningen.

St. Martin scored four runs in the fourth inning to down the Rangers at Roscoe.

Kurt Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ryan Messer was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Ben Schroeder batted 2-for-2 with a run. Kyle Lieser hit 2-for-4 with a run and a steal.

Bryce VanderBeek kept Roscoe in the game with command on the mound. He struck out seven batters and walked one, allowing two hits and zero earned runs in six relief innings.

Roscoe's next scheduled game is 8 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Schleper Brothers Field in

Lake Henry improved its record to 4-5 in the Stearns County League's South Division by beating the New Munich Silverstreaks at Lake Henry.

The Lakers next play at 8 p.m. Friday at Schleper Brothers Field in Farming.

New Munich fell to 4-5 in the Stearns County North.

The Dumont Saints knocked off the Dawson Drakes at Dumont.

Dawson is scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wabasso against the Jaxx.

The Clinton Cards blanked the Madison Mallards at Clinton.

Madison next plays the Granite Falls Kilowatts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Madison's Memorial Field.

The Blues picked up a North Star victory over the Orphans at Howard Lake.

Joey Hyde picked up the win on the mound for Litchfield. Ben Asleben had the save.

Litchfield is now 4-3 in North Star League play. Howard Lake falls to 2-4. Litchfield next plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Delano.