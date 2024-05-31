Amateur baseball roundup for May 30: Raptors outlast Corsica in extra innings

May 30—CORSICA, S.D. — A three-run 10th inning was the difference for Dimock/Emery in claiming a 12-9 Sunshine League road victory in amateur baseball action at Corsica on Thursday night.

The Raptors took control early with a 4-0 lead through two frames, but Corsica battled back, taking a 9-8 lead behind five runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth. Dimock/Emery tied the game on an eighth-inning outfield error.

In the 10th, Gene Kitchens singled to score Drew Kitchens for the go-ahead run. Two batters later, the Raptors added two more runs on an infield error. After a leadoff single in the home half of the final frame, the Horned Frogs went down in order to end the game.

Each of the top six hitters in the Raptors' lineup had multiple hits, led by Drew Kitchens and Peyton Nash with three each. Sam Pischke provided a team-high five RBIs in the win. Josh Enquist, Drew Kitchens and Phil Johnson all pitched at least three innings and combined for 13 strikeouts, with Johnson earning credit for the win for Dimock/Emery (6-3).

For Corsica (1-4), Logan Bakker drove in three runs, as Aaron Groeneweg and Nathan Blom added two RBIs each. Luke Bamberg and Ryan Buck each had three hits. Brendan Wentland pitched six innings with four strikeouts, though Blake Moke was hit with the pitching loss in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Both squads are on the road Sunday, June 2, with Dimock/Emery visiting the nearby Parkston Rays and Corsica traveling to Winner/Colome.

Here's a look at other amateur baseball action from across the region on Thursday night:

Winner Demons 5, Burke 2, in Winner: In the inaugural battle between two Pony Hills League newcomers, the Winner Demons struck first and held off Burke on Thursday night. Both teams finished with three hits, but it was five Burke errors that were the Bombers' undoing. Pierce Nelson recorded the lone Winner RBI of the contest, as all of the Demons' runs were scored as unearned. Ethan Bartels earned the pitching victory with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of work. For Burke, Blake Boes had an RBI and walked three times. Hunter Van Niewenhuyse and Brogan Glover combined for 19 strikeouts on the mound for the Bombers.

Wessington Springs 5, Plankinton 1, in Wessington Springs: After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, Wessington Springs shut out Plankinton the rest of the way for a Pony Hills League win on Thursday night. Parker DeJean got the pitching win, striking out seven in a five-inning start, while Mason Schelske closed the door, getting credit for a four-inning save that featured seven more strikeouts. At the plate, Cade Mohling had three hits and Drew Olinger pushed two runs across for the Owls. Thomas Stange was 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk and struck out 10 batters over seven innings for the Bankers, though he was hit with the loss.

Colome 7, Chamberlain 3, in Colome: Late offense lifted Colome to a home win over Chamberlain in Pony Hills League action on Thursday night. The Chaos scratched across two runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to swipe a come-from-behind victory. Jake Luse drove in two runs on three hits at the plate and added a complete-game win with six strikeouts on the mound. Carter Brickman also had three hits for Colome. For Chamberlain, Evan Steiner had two hits and one RBI and also struck out seven batters in a three-inning start.

Tabor 11, Menno 2, in Menno: A strong two-way effort from Chase Kortan paved the way for Tabor to pick up a South Central League victory on the road Thursday night. Kortan notched the pitching win after tossing six shutout innings with four strikeouts and added three hits and one RBI at the plate. Riley Rothschadl added four hits and two RBIs for the Bluebirds, and Christian Uecker recorded all eight outs of his 2 2/3-inning relief outing via strikeout. Menno was led by Macon Oplinger, who drove in both runs for the Mad Frogs on a seventh-inning single.

Platte 17, Parkston Rays 7 (8 inn.), in Platte: Steady offense supplied Platte with a Sunshine League victory over the Parkston Rays on Thursday night. The Killer Tomatoes scored in every inning execpt the fourth, pulling ahead 11-1 after three frames and cruising from there. Mason Townsen and Hunter Hewitt fueled the outburst with four RBIs apiece. Both hit a home run, as did Richard Sternberg. Preston Nedved and Jarod Severson added three RBIs each, as Platte racked up 17 hits and drew 12 walks as a team. Jonah Schmidt had three RBIs but was hit with the pitching loss for the Rays.

Winner/Colome 14, Parkston Mudcats 3 (7 inn.), in Parkston: Bats stayed hot for Winner/Colome in a Sunshine League road win at the Parkston Mudcats on Thursday night. After putting up 16 runs on Sunday, the Pheasants push across 14 more, powered by six runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. Reed Harter recorded four RBIs on three hits and Drew DeMers added three RBIs on two hits. JJ Farner tossed all seven innings, striking out 10 in the win. Tate Kogel had two RBIs for the Mudcats, while Dylan Mogck had the other.

Canova 19, Flandreau Blue Teal 3 (8 inn.), in Flandreau: The Canova Gang breezed to a Cornbelt League road win on Thursday night. Canova blew the game open with an eight-run fifth inning and forced an early end with seven runs in the eighth. Jared Miller clubbed two home runs to finish with four hits and six RBIs, as Kalub Carmichael added three hits and four RBIs. Overall, five members of the Gang had multiple hits, while Tyler Genzlinger picked up the pitching win with five innings of work.

Salem 17, Madison 2 (6 inn.), in Madison: A 12-run sixth inning cemented a lopsided Cornbelt League victory for the Salem Cubs on Thursday night. Hakeem Yatim tallied three hits with a triple and a home run to dive in three runs, and Jon Forster added three RBIs of his own. Four more Cubs had two RBIs apiece. Luke Loudenburg went three innings in his start, but it was Isaac Anderson who was credited with the pitching win after two innings of relief.