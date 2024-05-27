Amateur baseball roundup for May 26: Offensive surge fuels Winner/Colome's rout of Alexandria

May 26—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — A five-hit performance by Winner/Colome second baseman Reed Harter jolted the Pheasants' offense in a 16-5 win (seven innings) over Alexandria in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.

Harter recorded five hits, four RBIs and two runs, including a soaring homer to left field. Aiden Barfuss added two hits, two RBIs and three runs, and Drew DeMers had two hits, and batted in a pair of runs.

The Pheasants jumped on Alexandria pitcher Ethan Davis in the opening inning with five hits and four runs, knocking the starter out of the game. Winner/Colome again exploded in the second inning against reliever Hunter Robinson, notching nine base runners and six runs. The visitors finished the game with 17 hits.

On the mound, Connor Hopkins steadied the Pheasants for five innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out four to pick up the win.

For the Angels, Davis picked up the loss, while Robinson allowed eight hits and seven runs through four innings pitched. Cole Wenande powered Alexandria's offense with three hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Both sides return to action on Thursday, with Alexandria (4-1) hosting Mount Vernon at 8 p.m., and Winner/Colome (5-1) visiting the Parkston Mudcats at 8 p.m.

Other amateur results from Sunday included:

Parkston Mudcats 6, Dimock/Emery 0 in Emery: Jake Weber threw nine scoreless innings to lift the Mudcats to victory over the Raptors on Sunday night. Weber allowed just two hits and two walks in the effort, and struck out five batters. Parkston's offense was powered by Ryan McGinnis, who slapped four hits and two RBIs, while Brady Nolz added two hits, two runs and two RBIs, including a solo home run in the ninth inning. The Mudcats first struck in the fifth inning, then added a run in the seventh and four runs in the ninth. Landon Waddell took the loss on the mound for the Raptors, pitching 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits while striking out eight.

Lesterville 12, Freeman 2 (seven innings) in Lesterville: A nine-run third inning helped Lesterville to a convincing win over Freeman on Sunday night. The Broncs recorded seven of their 18 hits in the third inning, including a grand slam by Tanner Van Driel, who finished with three hits, three runs and four RBIs. Tyler Edler and Andy Dollerschell each added three hits and two RBIs for Lesterville, while pitcher Dawson Bietz allowed three hits through five innings to grab the win. Blacksox starter Trey Christensen gave up 10 hits and 10 runs to pick up the loss, and Evan Scharberg led Freeman's offense with two hits.

Parkston Rays 6, Corsica 5 in Parkston: A five-run effort in the first inning paced the Rays to victory on Sunday. Dylan Soulek finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run, and hit a first-inning home run. Ty Neugebauer and Jonah Schmidt also had two hits, and Jake Helleloid picked up the win through six innings pitched, allowing five hits and striking out seven. Corsica clawed back with four runs in the later innings, but was unable to mount the Rays. Luke Bamberg had four hits and four runs for the Horned Frogs, and Brady Christoffels had three hits and three RBIs. Christoffels pitched five innings in a loss, allowing nine hits and striking out three.