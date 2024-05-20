Amateur baseball roundup for May 19: Big offense powers Rays to win over Mudcats in all-Parkston battle

May 20—PARKSTON, S.D. — Dylan Soulek had three hits and five RBIs to lead the Parkston Rays to a win over their crosstown rival Parkston Mudcats 12-2 at The Pond on Sunday night in amateur baseball action.

For the Rays, Seth Muth had four hits — including two doubles and a triple — and scored three times. Jonah Schmidt and Landon Sudbeck each had two hits and Jake Helleloid was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing six innings and accounting for 10 strikeouts without allowing a run. The Rays led 5-2 going to the eighth inning before they exploded for six runs in the eighth inning and outhit the Mudcats 16-6 in the win.

The Mudcats picked up two hits and two runs scored for Jeff Harris, while Matt Malloy and Riley McGinnis each drove in a run. Jake Weber took the loss in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing 12 hits, five earned runs and striking out four. The Mudcats also committed seven errors in the loss.

The Parkston Rays (4-2) will play at Lesterville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Parkston Mudcats (0-2) will host Platte at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sunday's amateur baseball highlights included:

* Bailey Sage had a home run and drove in four runs for Freeman in a 9-1 win over Wynot (Neb.) on Sunday in Freeman. Jackson Fiegen had two doubles and Jonah Hofer had three hits, while Trey Christensen struck out 10 Expos hitters over eight innings, allowing only three hits.

* Canova won at home 14-2 in seven innings over Cornbelt League rival Salem. Jared Miller had two home runs and Tucker Gassman had a home run for the Gang, which had 14 hits. Trey Krier had two doubles and earned the win on the hill, with four innings pitched and five strikeouts.

* Menno swept Irene in a road South Central League doubleheader on Sunday, winning 13-7 and 16-2 in five innings. In the second game, the Mad Frogs had 16 hits, including a Macon Oplinger home run and four RBIs, while Dylan Lehr had a double and a triple. Brayden Sattler was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.

* Platte earned an 8-1 win over Winner/Colome at home in Sunshine League action on Sunday. Michael Buitenbos was the winning pitcher and Dawson Hoffman pitched three innings of relief to team up for one unearned run and one walk. Travis Gant had three RBIs on two hits for the Killer Tomatoes and Hunter Hewitt had two RBIs. The Pheasants had six hits but committed five errors on defense.

* Alexandria picked up 15 hits in a 12-4 home win over Corsica/Stickney. Tyson Gau had a home run and drove in three runs, while Pierce Smith, Jacob Giles and Cole Wenande also had two hits for the Angels. Riley McSherry earned the win in five innings, striking out nine and allowing one hit and a run. Luke Bamberg had three hits and Aaron Groeneweg had two RBIs for the Horned Frogs.

* Drew Kitchens had three hits, including a two-run home run, to power Dimock/Emery to a 4-2 win over Mount Vernon on Sunday. Chase Arend, Colton Plagmann and Sam Pischke also had two hits for the Raptors. Kitchens also earned the save in the ninth inning in relief of Phil Johnson, who threw eight innings and allowed two earned runs. Brady Albrecht had a home run for the Mustangs, while Deric Denning took the loss in relief.