Amateur Baseball Roundup: New London-Spicer starts off sharp

May 3—SPICER — Wyatt White wasn't sure what to expect Sunday in the New London-Spicer Twins' County Line League opener.

Until about noon Sunday, he hadn't taken batting practice since last summer. He's about to graduate with a business management degree from Bemidji State. That has taken precedence over town ball ... until Sunday.

"I was just hoping we were going to win," White said. "Personally, I just didn't want to strike out."

He didn't.

Instead the 2017 New London-Spicer High School graduate went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in the Twins' 12-2, eight-inning win over the Paynesville Pirates.

White admitted to as little preparation as anyone for the season-opener at Green Lake Diamonds. What had he done since the playoffs last season? "Nothing," he admitted. "My first swings were here at noon."

The Twins looked less rusty on a cool, cloudy Sunday, getting 15 hits off four Paynesville pitchers.

Shortstop and lead-off hitter Jack Rambow went 4-for-6 with two runs and an RBI. Adam Schrader was 2-for-3 with two with two runs and four RBIs. And, Jay Magnuson, age 46 and playing in the same lineup with his son Hunter Magnuson, went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

It was a good performance for a team that wasn't sure what to expect Sunday.

"Oh for sure," said catcher Scott Rambow, who helps run the team with field manager Jamie Scheevel. "Winning by a lot makes it better.

"It was a stinking league game for us. That's less than ideal. But, oh well. It was fun."

Both teams were getting used to the new season. The Pirates played with four high-school players in the lineup, including Abe Bullard, Drew Tangen, Tanner Stanley and Grayson Fuchs.

They also had Sam Oehrelin back on the mound and pitching for the first time in more than a year. The Concordia-Moorhead left-hander is coming back from shoulder surgery.

"We made a few too many mistakes," said Paynesville's Ron Fuchs, who manages the Pirates with Chris Stanley and Ken Osendorf. "We're the type of team that has to do the little things right in order to win games, especially facing a team like this.

Story continues

"New London-Spicer is the cream of the crop in our league."

The Twins, meanwhile, used three high-school players, including center fielder Jett Salonek, third baseman Hunter Magnuson and right fielder Mason Toutges. They're still awaiting the return of John Perkins and Derek Dolezal from Bemidji State, where they're playing for the Beavers, as well as Dalton Rambow, who plays at Valley City State in North Dakota.

But the biggest bats Sunday were Twins' veterans: Jake and Scott Rambow, Schrader, White and Ben Kulset.

"They have their man muscles," quipped Paynesville co-manager Chris Stanley. "We don't."

The Pirates await their own college players returning, including Grady Fuchs (St. Cloud Technical & Community College) and Luke Johnson (Gustavus Adolphus).

White, who is batting 1.000 for the new season, has a job lined up upon graduation from Bemidji State. He will work for Reeds Family Outdoor Fitters in Walker. Reeds has everything for the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and camping supplies. It's a good job for White, who played three years of baseball at Bemidji State.

"That's why I liked it," said the avid outdoorsman. "It's the perfect place."

That is, when he isn't at the Green Like Diamonds.

NLS 12,

Paynesville 2

Paynesville 000 002 00- 2 6 0

NLS 010 042 41-12 15 0

Hitting — Paynesville: Sam Oehrlein 0-3 r bb sb, Griffin Bjerke 0-3 bb, Abe Bullard 2-4 r, Blake Vagle 1-2 bb sb, Drew Tangen 1-4 rbi, Grant Fuchs 1-3 rbi 2b, Tanner Stanley 1-3 ... NLS: Jake Rambow 4-6 r-2 rbi, Adam Schrader 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 bb sf, Scott Rambow 1-4 r rbi bb, Wyatt White 4-4 rbi-2 2b-2 bb, Jett Salonek 1-3 r rbi-2 sf, Hunter Magnuson 0-3 bb hbp, Mason Toutges 0-2 r-2 bb-3, Jay Magnuson 2-3 r rbi bb, Ethan Haugen 0-0 r hbp sb, Ben Kulset 1-3 r-3 bb-2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Paynesville: Oehrlein (L) 4.1-7-5-5-4-2, Caden Spanier 1.2-4-2-2-4-0, Bjerke 1-3-4-4-2-1, Vagle 0.1-1-1-1-2-1 ... NLS: Adam Nibar 4-2-0-0-1-5, Schrader (W) 2-4-2-2-1-2, Haugen 2-0-0-0-0-3.

Roscoe 12,

Lake Henry 7

Brent Heinen slugged two home runs and Jordan Schleper had a homer and a double to help the Roscoe Rangers to the Stearns County League victory at Lake Henry.

Josh Kampsen and Jason Kampsen each homered for the Lakers.

Devon Savage and Schleper each had three hits for Roscoe.

Roscoe 432 200 001-12 13 3

Lake Henry 201 004 000-7 7 2

Hitting — Roscoe: Chris Vanderbeek 1-5 r-2, Bryce Vanderbeek 2-4 r rbi-2 2b sf, Devon Savage 3-5 r-3 rbi-2 2b, Jordan Schleper 3-5 r rbi-4 2b hr, Brent Heinen 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 hr-2, Russell Leyendecker 0-3 rbi, Brandon Schleper 1-5 r, Max Athmann 1-3 r ... Lake Henry: Shane Kampsen 0-2 r-2 sb-2, Josh Kampsen 1-5 r rbi hr, Jason Kampsen 1-4 r-2 rbi-4 hr, Nick Dingman 1-3 hbp, Sam Hopfer 2-5 rbi sb, Trent Wendlandt 1-2, Adam Jaeger 1-2 r 2b, Lucas Holtz 0-2 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Roscoe: Dawson Hemmesch (W) 5.1-4-7-6-8-1, Schleper 3.2-1-0-0-2-1 ... Lake Henry: Weston Brinkman (L) 1-5-7-6-3-1, Jordan Orbeck 1.2-2-2-2-4-0, Hopfer 6.1-6-3-3-2-2.

Saturday

Raymond 6,

Clinton 2

The Raymond Rockets opened the 2021 season with an exhibition victory at Clinton.

Mike Jeseritz went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI, Tyler Steen was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Herman Solomon was 3-for-5 with a double for Raymond.

Alex Lotthammer came on in relief of Tyler Knott to get the pitching win. Lotthammer went three innings, allowing three hits and no runs. He struck out six and walked three. John Sawatzky also pitched three scoreless innings for the Rockets, striking out six, walking two and allowing one hit.

Raymond 011 001 111-6 12 1

Clinton 000 000 002-2 8 7

Hitting — Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-6 2b rbi-3, Tyler Steen 3-5 2b rbi, Isaac Call 1-5 rbi, Herman Solomon 3-5 2b, Brett Swanson 2-4 2b 3b ... Clinton: Sam Adelman 2-5, Zak Adelman 1-3, Keane Turner 1-4 3b rbi, Ryan Toelle 1-2 2b, Jordan Bauer 1-2, Jake Adelman 1-2, isaac Haanen 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Raymond: Tyler Knott 2-1-0-0-0-0, Alex Lotthammer (W) 3-3-0-0-3-6, John Sawatzky 3-1-0-0-2-6, Solomon 1-3-2-1-0-0 ... Clinton: Toelle (L) 2-2-1-1-1-1, S. Adelman 4-5-2-1-2-3, Lucas Adelman 1-2-1-0-1-1, Turner 1-1-1-0-0-0, Z. Adelman 1-2-1-0-0-0

Spring Hill 8,

Elrosa 2

Owen Meyer homered and Jordan Welle pitched six scoreless innings in relief to help lead the Spring Hill Chargers past visiting Elrosa in a Stearns County League game.

Welle allowed one hit and one walk, striking out three.

Elrosa 200 000 000-2 3 5

Spring Hill 400 020 20x-8 5 0

Hitting — Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 1-4 r, Will Van Beck 1-3 r hbp, Gavin Kampsen 0-3 rbi, Ethan Vogt 0-2 hbp, Luke Van Beck 0-2 rbi, Derek Wiener 1-4 ... Spring Hill: Eric Terres 1-4 r-2 sb-3, Austin Schoenberg 0-4 r, Jamie Terres 0-4 r, Reegan Nelson 1-4, Eric Schoenberg 0-3 r, Owen Meyer 1-3 r-2 rbi-3 hr hbp sb, Anthony Revermann 1-4 rbi, Luke Dehmer 1-3 rbi-2, Dylan Meyer 0-0 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Elrosa: Peyton Van Becker (L) 5-3-6-0-2-6, Vogt 3-2-2-0-1-2 ... Spring Hill: Austin Schoenberg 3-2-2-2-3-3, Jordan Welle (W) 6-1-0-0-1-3

Watkins 8,

Regal 5

Watkins broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the seventh inning to beat host Regal in an exhibition game.

Matt Geislinger, Armando Walker and Nolan Geislinger each had two hits for the Clippers, who had 10 overall.

Dustin Kramer went six innings to get the pitching win, allowing one earned run and striking out four. He allowed seven hits and one walk. Heath Kramer went the final three innings for the save.

For Regal, Nathan Meyer and Nathan Beier each had two hits.

Watkins 002 200 400-8 10 4

Regal 000 004 001-5 9 1

Hitting — Watkins: Kevin Kramer 0-4 r bb hbp, Lincoln Haugen 0-2 bb-3 sac, Matt Geislinger 2-5 r rbi-3 bb 2b, Brendan Ashton 0-5 r, Armando Walker 2-2 r rbi, Nolan Geislinger 2-3 r-2 bb-2 sb, Dustin Kramer 0-4 r bb, Myles Dziengel 2-2 rbi 2b, Gavin Mathies 2-5 r, Caden Nelman 0-2 hbp ... Regal: Jordan Bier 1-4 r rbi, Josh Beier 1-4 r, Shane Radermacher 0-4 rbi-2, Nathan Meyer 2-4 r rbi, Chris Beier 1-3 hbp, Blake Karsch 1-4, Jordan Wosmek 0-3 rbi sf, Nathan Beier 2-3 r, Adrian Belden 1-2 r bb.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Watkins: D. Kramer (W) 6-7-4-1-1-4, H. Kramer (Sv) 3-2-1-0-0-2 ... Regal: C. Beier 3-2-2-2-1-1, Brandon Wedel 1-0-2-2-4-2, Wosmek (L) 2-3-4-4-1-2, Radermacher 3-5-0-0-2-4.