Amateur baseball roundup: New London-Spicer Twins blank Brewers at Elrosa Elite 8

Jun. 21—ELROSA — Dylan Arndorfer helped lead the New London-Spicer Twins to a 1-0 victory over the Luxemburg Brewers on Friday night in the first round of the Elrosa Elite 8 Tournament.

Arndofer went all seven innings, striking out three and walking two. He allowed four hits.

New London-Spicer scored its lone run in the bottom of the first. Jake Rambow was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Derek Dolezal was 1-for-3 and Ben Kulset was 1-for-1 to account for all of the Twins' hits.

JT Harren was 2-for-3 for the Brewers. He went the distance on the mound. In six innings, he struck out 10 and walked two.

New London-Spicer plays the winner of the Fergus Falls Hurricanes and the Raymnod Rockets, who play at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Twins' semifinal game in the traditional eight-team bracketed tournament is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Play in the tournament continues Saturday with the final rounds on Sunday.

Josh Beier and Jordan Wosmek accounted for all three of Regal's hits in the Eagles' victory against the Paynesville Pirates in Paynesville.

Beier finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Wosmek went 1-for-2 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Konnor Rohloff was the winning pitcher after tossing the first five innings. Grant Paffrath and Will Roguske combined for four scoreless innings of relief. Roguske was credited with the save.

Grayson Fuchs, Abe Bullard and Blake Vagle all had hits for Paynesville.

The Eagles face Norway Lake-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Regal. The Pirates go to Atwater to face the Chuckers on Sunday, June 30.

A three-run home run by Austin Friese capped off a seven-run bottom of the eighth inning for the Starbuck Stars in a County Line League win over the Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Friese finished 2-for-4 in the victory. Matt Gruber was also 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Austin Ver Steeg claimed the win after tossing four scoreless innings in relief.

Luke Ruter led the Lakers' offense, going 2-for-4. Evan Zimmer had a double and scored a run.

Roscoe opened its own tournament by beating the Benson Plowboys at the Roscoe Tournament.

Rain has altered the schedule into two pools. Benson plays the Minneapolis North Stars at noon Saturday and Roscoe and the North Stars play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Pool A.

In Pool B, the Atwater Chuckers face the Dumont Saints at 10 a.m. Atwater then plays the Montrose-Waverly Stingers at 2 p.m. Dumont and Montrose-Waverly then play at 4 p.m.

There are three games beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the third-place teams from each pool playing first. Next come the second-place teams at about 1 p.m. followed by the first-place teams at 3 p.m.