Amateur baseball roundup for June 9: Early offense carries Angels past Mudcats

Jun. 9—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — A steady stream of offense paced Alexandria to a 16-4 seven-inning victory over the Parkston Mudcats in a Sunshine League contest on Sunday evening.

The Angels' bats produced seven hits to go with five walks drawn in the first two innings, as Alexandria surged ahead 12-0. The advantage reached its peak at 15-0 through four innings.

Four Angels notched extra-base hits, highlighted by Jerrod Zens' two-run home run in the first inning. As a team, Alexandria compiled 11 hits, though Jordan Gau was the lone player with multiple base knocks. Jacob Giles picked up the pitching win with four shutout innings in his start.

Jake Goble recorded three hits of the Mudcats' seven total and reached base a fourth time via walk. Dylan Mogck pushed two runs across, and Goble scored twice. Brady Nolz finished 0-for-0 at the plate with three walks and one RBI. Tate Kogel was hit with the pitching loss after going 1 1/3 innings.

Both teams are back in action against Sunshine League opposition at 8 p.m. Thursday, with Alexandria (7-1) visiting Corsica and the Mudcats (2-6) squaring off with the Rays in an all-Parkston showdown.

Other amateur action from Sunday included:

Parkston Rays 10, Mount Vernon 6 in Parkston: Tied 6-all through the top of the sixth inning, Parkston scored the contest's final four runs to snag a Sunshine League win off of Mount Vernon on Sunday. Dylan Soulek posted a strong two-way effort, notching three hits and earning the pitching victory behind a five-inning start. Jed Schmidt and Jake Helleloid each drove in a pair of runs for the Rays, and Seth Muth had two hits. Spencer Neugebauer paced the Mustangs with three hits, while Chase Hetland reached base safely four times with one hit and three walks.

Winner/Colome 3, Dimock/Emery 1 in Winner: JJ Farner allowed four hits and one run, while striking out 10 for the Pheasants in a home Sunshine League victory. The Pheasants' Derek Graesser, Reed Harter and Austin Richey each had two hits, with RBIs from Drew DeMers and Richey in the win. Josh Engquist took the loss despite eight innings pitched, eight hits allowed, one earned run and two strikeouts for the Raptors.

Canova 10, Colman 0 (8 inn.) in Canova: The Gang cruised at home, with the top-five hitters in the lineup responsible for 10 of Canova's 13 hits in a Cornbelt League victory on Sunday. Riley Genzlinger had three hits, three runs scored and two stolen bases, while Jared Miller and Justin Miller each had two hits and two runs scored, with Jared Miller knocking in two runs. Trey Krier had two RBIs and won the game on the mound with six strikeouts in eight innings of work, sending Canova to 6-3 overall on the season.

Tabor 12, Irene 2 (6 inn.) in Tabor: Chase Kortan had a double, a two-run home run and six RBIs to lead the Bluebirds to a South Central League matinee win. Riley Rothschadl had two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Kortan was also the winning pitcher with six innings logged, six hits and two runs allowed and six strikeouts.

Tabor 9, Irene 0 (7 inn.) in Tabor: In the second game of a doubleheader, Rothschadl added three more runs scored, while Chris Sutera had two RBIs. Bryce Scieszinski earned the win on the mound with six shutout innings that included six strikeouts to four hits and three walks allowed.

Kimball/White Lake 12, Colome 2 (7 inn.) in Kimball: A pair of big innings lifted KWL to a seven-inning road win over Colome in Pony Hills League action on Sunday. The Nationals answered Colome's two-run top of the third inning with five runs in the bottom half of the frame, then added seven runs in the fifth inning to pull away. Carter Lenz and Wes Kroupa each had three hits for the Nationals, with Lenz adding two RBIs and two runs scored. Hudson Heath, Caden Lenz and Dylan Konechne each tacked on two hits. Heath was the winning pitcher, going four innings in his start with six strikeouts to one walk and seven hits. Eli Vobr and Ethan Vobr had two hits apiece for the Chaos.

Winner Demons 14, Chamberlain 2 (7 inn.) in Chamberlain: Led by a three-hit, three-run day by Ashton Klein, the Winner Demons rolled to a seven-inning road victory at Chamberlain in Pony Hills League play on Sunday. Pierce Nelson and Ethan Bartels also picked up multiple hits for the Demons, as Evan Farner earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts against three hits, two walks and one earned run in six innings. Ian Anderson accounted for the lone RBI for the Mallards. Evan Steiner had 10 strikeouts and yielded nine hits and one walk in six innings of work on the mound.

Burke 14, Plankinton 4 (8 inn.) in Burke: The Bombers' bats put runs on the scoreboard in all but one frame, as Burke pulled away from Plankinton to win a Pony Hills League contest in eight innings on Sunday. Six Bombers had multiple hits, while Aaron Sundquist, Christian Schweigert and Brogan Glover drove in two runs apiece. Blake Boes scored a team-high three runs and legged out a triple for one of his two hits. Sundquist hurled seven innings to notch the win, as none of the Bankers' runs was earned. Austin Hauge pushed two runs across and Devin Mehlhaff added one RBI for the Bankers.