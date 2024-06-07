Amateur baseball roundup for June 6: Nationals roll past Winner Demons

Jun. 7—WHITE LAKE, S.D. — Kimball/White Lake scored early and often to set up a convincing win over the Winner Demons on Thursday night.

The Nationals notched five runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning to build a cushion, ultimately winning 12-2 through seven innings in Pony Hills League action.

Jaxon Christensen drove in two runs and scored twice, Trent Wookey had an RBI and two runs and Jesse Kroupa had one hit, an RBI and two runs. KWL finished with five hits and seven walks.

Mitchell Price threw a strong five innings to get the win, allowing three hits and striking out four batters. Carter Lenz backed him up with two innings of relief, punching out four and allowing two unearned runs.

Aaron Gilchrist led Winner with two hits, Ashton Klein had a hit and a run and Ivan Foote tacked on an RBI. Taking the loss was Gilchrist, who gave up two hits and five runs (one earned) in one inning of work.

Winner will visit Chamberlain at 7 p.m. Sunday, and KWL hosts Colome in Kimball on Sunday.

Canova 6, Madison 0 in Madison: The Gang used a joint pitching effort to blank the Broncos on Thursday night. Derek Miller and Tyler Genzlinger each allowed one hit in three innings pitched, and Jack Neises added three hitless frames. Garrett Gassman drove in two runs on one hit, Jared Miller hit a solo home run and Genzlinger had a hit and a run. Peyton Wolf carried the loss for Madison, allowing four hits and three runs through four innings.

Tabor 3, Garretson 2 in Garretson: Jared Miller outdueled James Kaiser on the mound to pick up the win for the Bluebirds on Thursday. Miller struck out 10 batters through seven innings, allowing two hits and a run. Kaiser fanned seven batters, giving up five hits and three runs in a losing effort through 7 2/3 innings for the Bluejays. Riley Rothschadl reached base three times for Tabor and scored once, while Beau Rothschadl had a hit, an RBI and a run.

Salem 8, Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 3 in Salem: The Cubs reached base on seven hits and nine walks to fuel their offense in Cornbelt League action on Thursday. Cole Cheeseman had a team-high three walks and one hit, scoring a run, and Kyle Braun belted a solo home run. Obtaining the win was Tyler Earls, who allowed 10 hits in a complete-game effort, striking out seven. Andrew Zimmer tossed six five-hit innings for the Gamecocks in a loss.

Winner/Colome 16, Mount Vernon 3 (7 inn.) in Mitchell: Aiden Barfus nearly hit for the cycle, and the Pheasants continued their hot-hitting ways on Thursday night at Cadwell Park. Barfus accounted for a home run, a triple and a single, driving in four runs and scoring three of his own. Reed Harter added two hits, four RBIs and two runs and Oscar Pravacek also slapped two hits, bringing home three batters and scoring twice. Connor Hopkins mowed down 11 batters in seven innings pitched, allowing eight hits, two of which came off the bat of Chase Hetland, who had an RBI and a run for Mount Vernon. Deric Denning picked up the loss, allowing seven earned runs through four innings.

Colome 2, Wessington Springs 1 in Colome: The Chaos won a defensive affair behind the arm of Carter Brickman on Thursday. Brickman tabbed the win by striking out nine batters and allowing five hits through six innings. For Colome's offense, Cameron Biggins had an RBI double to open the game and Justus Gregg hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Cade Mohling received the loss for the Owls, giving up one earned run through six innings, and Dalton Mogck's RBI resulted in Springs' lone run.

Alexandria 6, Parkston Rays 4, in Alexandria: A ninth-inning rally lifted the Angels to a dramatic win in Sunshine League play on Thursday. Fueled by a pair of errors and an RBI double by Landon Ruesink, Alexandria scored four runs in the inning to come from behind. Jordan Gau had two hits and two RBIs for the Angels and Cole Wenande scored twice in the win. Riley McSherry fanned 14 batters in eight innings pitched for the Angles, allowing eight hits, including two to Jonah Schmidt, who drove in two runs. Ty Neugebauer was dealt the loss after 8 2/3 innings pitched for the Rays, allowing two earned runs.

Plankinton 7, Chamberlain 6 in Plankinton: Cain Tobin's two RBIs and one run helped the Bankers squeak past the Mallards on Thursday. Griffin Tobin added two hits and a run, and Blaine Bohr had two hits. Plankinton overcame a two-hit, five RBI performance by Dakota Munger to secure the win. Drew Gerlach's seven strikeouts through six innings helped him to a win, and Braydon Kreofsky took the loss, giving up a run in one inning of service.

Four Corners 8, Burke 7 in Burke: A four-run third inning paced Four Corners to a win on Thursday. Jack Van Camp had a hit and three runs, Brad Hand drove one run in and scored twice, and Garrett Stout had two base knocks and two RBIs. Stout also picked up the win, tossing three two-hit innings and striking out eight batters. Dan Jons had a game-high three RBIs for the Bombers, who received two hits and two RBIs from Blake Boes. Coy Determan suffered the loss in 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing a go-ahead run in the ninth inning.

Platte 8, Dimock/Emery 6 in Emery: The Killer Tomatoes outlasted the Raptors in 11 innings on Thursday night, scoring on a go-ahead two-RBI double by Richard Sternberg in the top of the 11th. Sternberg finished with two hits and a run, while Hayden Kuiper added two home runs and four RBIs. Landon Waddell led Dimock/Emery with three hits and an RBI, while Colton Plagmann and Gene Kitchens each drove in two RBIs. Richard Sterberg took the win in three innings of relief, allowing two earned runs and striking out six, and Phil Johnson picked up the loss, giving up two runs in two innings.

Menno 11, Wynot 9 in Wynot (Neb.): The Mad Frogs scored nine runs in the final three innings to ease past the Expos on Thursday. The victory was spurred by three hits by Dylan Lehr, who drove in three and scored twice. Ajay Herrboldt added four knocks, an RBI and two runs. Pitcher Brayden Sattler threw seven innings to get the win, striking out three and allowing five earned runs. Landon Wieseler took the loss, giving up two earned runs in five innings pitched.