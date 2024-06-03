Amateur baseball roundup for June 2: Jake Goble delivers extra-inning walkoff homer for Parkston Mudcats

Jun. 2—PARKSTON, S.D. — After strong pitching on both sides forced extra frames, Jake Gobel sent the Parkston Mudcats fans home happy in a big way.

Gobel crushed a walk-off three-run home run, giving the Mudcats a 3-0 victory in 10 innings over Mount Vernon on Sunday in Sunshine League action. It was part of a 2-of-5 day at the plate, as Gobel also collected a single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The pitching dominated most of the game, as Mudcats starter Jake Weber traded zeros on the scoreboard against Mustangs starter Bradley Dean through eight innings. Parkston threatened in the first inning with runners on first and second with one out and again in the seventh, but were unable to bring them home.

In the bottom of the 10th, Luke Bormann led off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Dean. Jeff Harris was intentionally walked to set up the double play with one out to bring Goble to the plate, who deposited a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall to win the Mudcats the game.

Bormann was 2-of-5 in the leadoff spot for the Mudcats (2-4) with a run scored. Matt Malloy and Will Jodozi each picked up a base hit in the game. Weber allowed only one hit in eight shutout innings, picking up seven strikeouts. Tate Kogel struck out three in two innings in relief, getting credited with the win.

Daniel Laufman and Taite Klumb collected the lone hits for the Mustangs (2-4) in the game. Deric Denning drew a walk in the 10th, as Mount Vernon only had four baserunners the entire game. Dean was credited with the loss despite tossing a complete game pitching 9 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and five walks, and striking out seven.

The Mudcats travel to Corsica for an 8 p.m. tilt on Tuesday, June 4. Mount Vernon returns home to face Winner/Colome at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Salem 5, Flandreau Blue Teal 2 (7 inn.), in Salem: In the first game of a Cornbelt League doubleheader, the Cubs broke the game open in the fifth inning, scoring four runs, all with two outs. Cole Cheeseman went 2-of-3 with an RBI double and a run scored, and Hakeem Yatim and Tyler Cleveland each picked up RBIs in the victory. Flandreau was able to secure a doubleheader split, winning the second game 6-0 in seven innings.

Canova 2, Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 1 (11 inn.), in Humboldt: After dropping the first game of a doubleheader 3-1 in seven innings, Canova bounced back in extras behind a strong pitching performance by starter Kendall Gassman, who tossed a five-hit complete game, allowing an unearned run and a walk while striking out nine batters. Tim Gassman drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th.

Winner/Colome 14, Corsica 2 (7 inn.), in Winner: For the seventh time in eight games, the Pheasants put up double-digit runs, set up by a nine-run first inning. Aiden Barfuss was 2-of-4 at the plate with a home run, picking up 4 RBIs. Austin Calhoon was 2-of-3, driving in three runs. Reed Harter also collected 3 RBIs on the day. Kiefer Johnson drove in one of the Horned Frogs' two runs.

Wessington Springs 4, Winner Demons 2, in Winner: The Owls took advantage of three Demons errors, scoring three runs. Cade Mohling picked up two hits and an RBI, as did teammate Camden Jost. Terrek Butterfield did it all on the mound and at the plate, hitting an RBI single in the second inning, and tossing five scoreless innings to pick up the win. Shane Phillips had a three-hit game for the Demons, while Jack Peters and Pierce Nelson each had two hits.

Alexandria 2, Platte 1, in Platte: Jacob Giles came within five outs of a no-hitter for the Angels, settling instead for a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts against seven walks. Alexandria scored its only runs in the fifth inning, as Esten Schlimgen scored on a fielding error, and Cole Wenande plated the second run on an RBI single. Preston Nedved spoiled the no-hit bid with an RBI double in the eighth, the lone tally for the Killer Tomatoes.

Kimball/White Lake 15, Plankinton 6, in Plankinton: Dylanger Pierson displayed his power at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in seven for the Nationals in a Pony Hills League tilt. Jonny Lyons had two hits and drove in three runs. Hudson Heath was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, also going 3-of-5 with two RBIs. Drew Gerlach drove in two runs for the Bankers, and Kane Knudson and Marcus Hills picked up an RBI each.

Four Corners 16, Colome 12, in Hayes: In an offensive outburst throughout the game, Four Corners scored 10 runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to down the Chaos after trailing 9-6. Jack Van Camp delivered the go-ahead blow in the seventh, hitting a two-run double. River Iverson, Andy McCloud, and Jason Overweg each picked up two RBIs for Four Corners. For Colome, Layton Thielman went deep as part of a three-hit night with five RBIs. Jay Skogerboe drove in three runs in the loss.

Crofton (Neb.) 5, Menno 3, in Menno: The Bluejays withstood a Mad Frogs rally in the ninth inning to take a South Central League victory. Crofton compiled 10 hits in the game with 10 different players. Justin Potts, Capp Bengston, Paul Burbach, and Roy Knapp each drove in a run. Dylan Lehr had a two-hit game, picking up an RBI on a single in the ninth to get Menno on the board. Macon Oplinger had an RBI and pitched six innings, striking out five despite taking the loss.