Amateur baseball roundup for June 16: Big ninth inning powers Kimball/White Lake over Wessington Springs

Jun. 17—WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — A big ninth inning for Kimball/White Lake baseball was the key to victory on Sunday night.

The Nationals took advantage of a Wessington Springs error in the top of the final frame, scoring six runs en route to an 8-2 win over the Owls in a Pony Hills League tilt. In all, KWL finished with nine hits and drew 10 walks in the game as a team.

With the game tied 2-2 after eight innings, the Nationals did damage after the first out was recorded in the top of the ninth. Johnny Lyons lined a 1-2 pitch to center field for a double, driving in two runs. Lyons came around to score on Hudson Heath's RBI single following a strikeout for the second out of the inning.

Heath was the first of five consecutive batters to reach with his run-producing hit. Following a walk and an additional fielding error by the Owls to load the bases, Carter Lenz drove in two more runs with an RBI single. Trent Wookey followed that up with an RBI double, scoring Dylan Konechne.

It was more than enough run support for Caden Lenz, who pitched all nine innings to earn the win on the mound, allowing two runs (none earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters. Wookey had three hits on the night, adding a run scored to his RBI. Heath went 2-of-4 with two RBIs and scored twice.

Clay Olinger collected two of the four hits for Wessington Springs, driving in the first run for the Owls in the second inning. Trevor Kenobbie was 1-of-2 with a run scored, and Drew Olinger also picked up a base hit. Mason Schelske struck out seven Nationals hitters in five innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits. Terrek Butterfield was given the pitching loss, as he was tagged for six runs (none earned) in 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three.

Kimball/White Lake (5-1) will be on the road against Chamberlain, and Wessington Springs (3-2) will host Burke on Thursday, June 20.

Chamberlain 6, Four Corners 3, in Hayes: The Mallards broke into the win column for the first time this season in Pony Hills action behind a two-RBI game from Braydon Kreofsky and a strong pitching performance from Evan Steiner. Kreofsky was 1-of-4 with a home run, and Steiner also drove in a run while striking out 12 hitters in eight innings to earn the win. Mike Schwartz reached base three times on walks. Sam Hand had two of the 10 hits for Four Corners, including a home run and two RBIs.

Colome 4, Burke 1, in Burke: A two-out double in the fourth inning was the lone hit allowed by Joey Cole for the game, finishing a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts against five walks for the winning Chaos. Jeff Ohlmann was 3-of-5 with 3 RBIs, hitting a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning. Cole also helped his own cause, going 1-of-4 with a walk and an RBI. Burke's Brogan Glover was handed the pitching loss, logging 6 2/3 innings, and allowed three runs (two earned). Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse recorded the lone Bombers hit, going 1-of-3.

Plankinton 14, Winner Demons 4 (8 inn.), in Winner: The Bankers have now forced early endings in consecutive games, scoring four in the first inning, two in the second, three in the sixth and five in the eighth. Blaine Bohr was 2-of-4 with a home run, three RBIs and scored three times. Devin Mehlhaff had two hits and drove in two runs, while Thomas Stange and Marcus Hill had two RBIs apiece. Kayleb Brozik was 2-of-5 in the leadoff spot for the Demons with an RBI.

Salem 6, Flandreau Cardinals 5, in Salem: Jacob Vonberge's eighth-inning two-run home run was the difference, as the Cubs held off a rallying Cardinals in Cornbelt League action, stranding the tying run at third base to close the game. Luke Loundenberg and Kyle Braun each had RBIs, and Jon Forster reached base three times on two hits and a walk. Rick Weber drove in two runs for the Cardinals, and Keith Cutler and John Patterson both had two hits with a run scored.