Amateur baseball roundup for June 13: Late-inning surge helps Mount Vernon past Dimock/Emery

Jun. 14—MITCHELL — A late-inning offensive surge for Mount Vernon was more than enough to secure the victory on Thursday night.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the sixth inning and six runs in the seventh to force an early end to the game, defeating Dimock/Emery 12-2 in Sunshine League play at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Mount Vernon collected 13 hits and drew three walks as a team in the win.

In the bottom of the first inning, Chase Hetland plated the Mustangs' first run of the game on a base hit, part of a 2-of-4 night with three RBIs. Austin Graves was credited with an infield hit on a pop fly in the second inning, also driving home a run.

In the sixth, Mount Vernon hit three straight singles to drive in the team's third run. Spencer Neugebauer broke the game open with a two-run double, as he posted a three-hit game at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring twice. The seventh inning saw the Mustangs take advantage of a fielding error by the Raptors by scoring six runs, with Hetland's two-run single sealing the victory.

Eric Giblin went 2-of-4 at the plate, collecting 3 RBIs. Cameron Deinert was 1-of-3 with 2 RBIs. Deric Denning earned the victory on the mound, pitching all seven innings and picking up four strikeouts.

Dimock/Emery had eight hits on the night, and reached base twice on walks. Colton Plagmann drove in one of the two Raptors runs, going 2-of-4 at the plate. Josh Engquist also had a multi-hit game with a double, and Sam Pischke went 1-of-4 with an RBI. Landon Waddell was credited with the pitching loss, allowing six runs on 10 hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Mount Vernon (3-6) will have a week between games, as the Mustangs will face Corsica on Thursday, June 20. Dimock/Emery (8-5) will face the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, June 18, in Emery.

Burke 2, Kimball/White Lake 1, in Burke: Blake Boes' go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning broke a 1-all tie in a Pony Hills League contest. Both teams each scored a run off errors in the sixth inning prior to the Boes driving in the deciding run. Hunter Van Niewenhuyse struck out 12 Nationals to earn the win, allowing three hits and three walks in a complete-game effort. KWL's Ethan Price tossed six no-hit innings, picking up 10 strikeouts in a no-decision.

Plankinton 11, Colome 1 (7 inn.), in Colome: Thomas Stange did it all for the Bankers, striking out 15 Chaos batters in seven innings of work on the mound, allowing four hits and two walks to collect the pitching win. He also recorded a four-hit game at the plate, picking up three RBIs. Drew Gerlach was a perfect 3-of-3 with three RBIs and scored three times. Cain Tobin was 2-of-5 with two RBIs, as Plankinton put up 15 total hits. Cameron Biggins drove in the lone run for the Chaos in the seventh inning.

Wessington Springs 8, Chamberlain 4, in Chamberlain: The Owls scored five runs in the first three innings and added three runs in the ninth for good measure in the win. Trevor Kenobbie was 3-of-5 at the plate with two RBIs and scored three times. Coy Fastnacht drove in two runs as part of a multi-hit game, and Blake Larson was 1-of-2 with two RBIs after coming off the bench. Dakota Munger went 3-of-4 with two RBIs for the Mallards, and Braydon Kreofsky struck out 14 Owls hitters despite taking the pitching loss.

Alexandria 11, Corsica 7, in Corsica: The Angels survived a six-run ninth-inning rally by the Horned Frogs in Sunshine League play to improve to 8-1 on the season. Reid Smith and Cole Wenande each homered in the game, with Smith driving in three runs as part of a 2-of-4 game hitting. Jerrod Zens had two RBIs, and Reggie Slaba and Tyson Gau scored three times. Kyle Menning drove in two runs for Corsica after entering the game in the eighth inning, and Aaron Groeneweg collected a four-hit game.

Winner/Colome 11, Platte 1 (7 inn.), in Winner: The Pheasants put up a double-digit run total for the ninth time in 11 games, boosted by an eight-run third inning. Derek Graesser and Drew DeMers each collected three RBIs in multi-hit performances. Oscar Pravacek drove in two runs as part of a 1-of-4 game, and Connor Hopkins struck out 11 Killer Tomatoes to earn the pitching victory. Hayden Kuiper went 2-of-3, driving in Platte's lone run.

Parkston Mudcats 6, Parkston Rays 3, in Parkston: Jake Goble's four-hit night with a home run and two RBIs was key in the Mudcats' victory over their town rival. Tate Kogel had two hits with a run scored, and Dylan Mogck and Jeff Harris picked up an RBI each. Seth Muth had a three-hit game for the Rays, driving in a run. Dylan Soulek also had two hits on his line, picking up an RBI along with Jonah Schmidt.

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 8, Salem 1, in Humboldt: The Gamecocks totaled 13 hits in Cornbelt League action, with Joe Hanisch leading the way with a 3-of-4 game, driving in three runs. Cam Quigley also collected three hits, picking up an RBI and a run scored. The Cubs collected 11 hits as a team despite pushing across only one run, with Kyle Braun collecting going 3-of-4 with an RBI. Tyler Earls worked eight innings, picking up five strikeouts in the loss.

Dell Rapids PBR 8, Canova 7 (10 inn.), in Dell Rapids: Matt Gilogly hit a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning for the PBR after the Gang pushed across a run in the top of the tenth. Zach Puetz drove in a team-high three runs, reaching base three times, and Drew Sweeter had two RBIs. Justin Miller drove in four runs for Canova, while Garrett Gassman and Riley Genzlinger each had an RBI. Genzlinger had four hits and scored three times.

Yankton Tappers 11, Freeman 0 (7 inn.), in Freeman: The Tappers jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning and never looked back, scoring seven more runs in the middle innings. Colin Zohrbock had a four-hit game with two RBIs. Rex Ryken hit a home run as part of a three-hit night with two RBIs. Drew Ryken pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out six Blacksox hitters. Jonah Hofer and Mitch Wollmann collected the lone hits for Freeman.