Amateur Baseball roundup: Bullfrogs hammer league-leading Yankees

Jul. 17—MILROY — The Bird Island Bullfrogs have made the end of the Corn Belt League season interesting.

Bird Island beat the league-leading Milroy Yankees 12-0 in seven innings on Friday night.

The Bullfrogs are now 10-3 in the league. Milroy falls to 11-3. Raymond is 9-3. The league's regular-season ends July 25.

Teams are scheduled to play 14 league games, meaning Milroy can do no worse than tie for first. Bird Island and Raymond are still in the mix.

The Bullfrogs got a complete-game shutout from Casey Lewandowski at Yankee Field. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed two hits, a double to David Schmidt and a single to Jake Tauer.

Braeden Tersteeg, Logan Swan, Tyler Hebrink, Aidan Elfering and Zeke Walton all had two hits for Bird Island. Elfering swatted a pair of doubles.

Bird Island's next scheduled game is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Arlington in an exhibition game at Bird Island.

Corn Belt

Bird Island 12, Milroy 0

Bird Island 060 040 2-12 14 0

Milroy 000 000 0-0 2 4

Hitting — Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4 r-3 rbi hbp, Trent Athmann 1-4 rbi-3 sf, Logan Swann 2-4 r, Tyler Hebrink 2-4 r rbi 2b hbp, Dylan Gass 1-5 rbi-2 2b, Shawn Dollerschell 1-5 r, Aidan Elfering 2-4 r-2 2b-2, Colten Minkel 1-3 r-2, Zeke Walton 2-3 r-2 rbi ... Milroy: David Schmidt 1-3 2b, Jake Tauer 1-2, Jackson Hughes 0-1 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 7-2-0-0-2-8 ... Milroy: Josh Hadley (L) 4-11-10-6-2-2, Ty Kemp 3-3-2-2-1-1

North Star

Loretto 2, Litchfield 1

Keenan Hodgkin homered and Donny Schroeder tossed a complete game to lead the Loretto Larks past the Litchfield Blues at Loretto.

Hodgkin went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Schroeder struck out nine and walked no one. He allowed eight hits and one earned run for Loretto (12-4 North Star).

Jake Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Josh Johnson was 2-for-4 with a stolen base for Litchfield (7-9 North Star). The Blues are host to Dassel-Cokato at 1 p.m. Sunday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield 000 000 010-1 8 1

Loretto 000 010 01x-2 6 1

Hitting — Litchfield: Cody Klabunde 1-4 r 2b, Bret Wandlandt 1-4, Jake Jones 2-3 rbi sf, Brady Smith 1-4, Josh Johnson 2-4 sb, John Anderson 1-4 ... Loretto: Ben Leuthner 1-3 bb sb, Kent Koch 0-3 bb sb, Keenan Hodgkin 2-3 r rbi bb hr sb, Bradley Koskie 1-3 hbp, Eric Schutte 1-1, Brandan Brolin 0-1 r bb-3 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Litchfield: Jack Ramthun (L) 8-6-2-2-6-4 ... Loretto: Donny Schroeder (W) 9-8-1-1-0-9

County Line

Paynesville 4,

Norway Lake-Sunburg 2

Sam Oehrlein tossed a six-hitter to help the Paynesville Pirates beat the Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers at Paynesville.

Oehrlein struck out five and walked five, allowing two earned runs, both in the ninth.

Brandin Dahl and Ryan Torkleson each had three hits for NLS.

For Paynesville, Tanner Stanley went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Norway Lake-Sunburg 000 000 002-2 6 1

Paynesville 400 000 00x-4 6 0

Hitting — NLS: Weston Gjerde 0-5 rbi, Brandin Dahl 3-5 2b, Josh Peterson 0-2 r, Aaron Zimmer 0-3 r, Ryan Torkelson 3-4 2b, Brandon Rassmussen 0-3 rbi ... Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 0-3 r sb, Tanner Stanley 2-3 r rbi, Grady Fuchs 1-4 r rbi 2b, Abe Bullard 1-3 r rbi hbp, Garrett Leusink 1-4 2b, Drew Tangen 0-3 rbi, Grant Fuchs 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — NLS: Gjerde (L) 8-6-4-4-3-7 ... Paynesville: Sam Oehrlein (W) 9-6-2-2-5-5

Exhibition

Watkins 12, Willmar 0

Matt Geislinger tossed a no-hitter, striking out 19 and walking none, to lead the Watkins Clippers past the Willmar Rails at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Carson Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBI. Carson Geislinger also scored two runs, walked and was hit by a pitch.

Kevin Kramer went 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs, a walk and a hit-by-pitch for Watkins.

Willmar plays a Corn Belt League game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Granite Falls.

Watkins 000 105 213-12 6 0

Willmar 000 000 000-0 0 2

Hitting — Watkins: Nolan Geislinger 0-3 rbi bb sf, Kevin Kramer 1-2 r-2 hr rbi bb hbp, Matt Geislinger 0-1 r-2 bb-2 hbp-2, Justin Tompson 1-4 r-2 2b hbp, Carter Block 2-5 r rbi-3, Brendan Ashton 0-4 r-3 bb, Carson Geislinger 2-3 r-2 rbi-6 hr bb hbp ... Willmar: none

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Watkins: Geislinger (W) 9-0-0-0-0-19 ... Willmar: Jayden Dierenfeld (L) 6-3-6-5-4-2, Adam Herman 1-2-2-2-0-0, Zach Reierson 1-0-1-0-0-0, Jack Baumgart 1-1-3-3-2-0