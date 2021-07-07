Amateur Baseball: Norway Lake-Sunburg makes chances count against Paynesville

Jul. 7—PAYNESVILLE — While being out-hit 12-6, Norway Lake-Sunburg made the most of its limited opportunities.

A three-run home run by Regan Carlson put the Lakers ahead of the Paynesville Pirates 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning. And despite Paynesville putting the pressure on late, Norway Lake-Sunburg emerged a 6-5 winner in County Line League play Tuesday.

Though the game was played in Paynesville, the Lakers were the home team on the scoreboard.

The Pirates opened with a pair of runs in the top of the first. Grayson Fuchs scored the opening run on a sacrifice fly by Luke Johnson. Tanner Stanley reached home on a grounder by Grant Fuchs.

Jared Cortez and Justin Johnson reached base on back-to-back at-bats in the bottom half with a single and a walk, respectively. With two outs, Carlson took a Grady Fuchs pitch over the right-field fence for the three-run shot.

Then in the second, the Lakers' Christian Diedrich opened the frame with a double, eventually reaching home on an opposite-field bloop single by Weston Gjerde. Then in the fifth, Norway Lake-Sunburg added to its lead when Johnson reached home on a passed ball. Another Pirates gaffe, an infield single, allowed Diedrich to score the eventual game-winning run in the sixth.

Paynesville got back on the scoreboard in the sixth with a two-out RBI double by Grayson Fuchs. Luke Johnson and Abe Bullard both scored in the seventh to make it a one-run game. Johnson plated a run on a Grady Fuchs double and Bullard reached home on a Griffin Bjerke groundout.

After a scoreless eighth, the Pirates threatened in the ninth after a Grady Fuchs single and a Grant Fuchs walk put runners on first and second. But, Gjerde settled down and got the next three outs — two by strikeout — to lock up the save and the Lakers' win.

Paynesville finished the game with 13 runners stranded on base.

For Norway Lake-Sunburg, Diedrich went 2-for-2 with two walks. Justin Johnson scored twice despite not getting a hit> He also threw two scoreless innings of relief. Brandon Rasmussen was credited with the win after striking out two and allowing five runs (four earned), nine hits and two walks in six innings.

Story continues

Despite the loss, Grady Fuchs strung together a strong outing for Paynesville. He was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Also the starting pitcher, he struck out 12 with five runs (four earned), five hits and three walks surrendered in five innings.

Both teams play host to the Atwater Chuckers for their next game. The Pirates play host to Atwater at 7:30 p.m. Friday. At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Chuckers go to Sunburg to play the Lakers.

NLS Lakers 6,

Paynesville 5

Paynesville 200 001 200-5 12 1

NLS Lakers 310 011 00x-6 6 1

Hitting — Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-5 2b r rbi, Tanner Stanley 1-4 r bb sb, Luke Johnson 2-3 r rbi bb sb sf sac, Abe Bullard 1-4 r hbp sb, Grady Fuchs 3-5 2b rbi, Grant Fuchs 1-4 r rbi bb, Griffin Bjerke 1-5 rbi, Drew Tangen 1-3, Blake Vagle 1-4 bb sb ... NLS Lakers: Weston Gjerde 1-5 rbi, Jared Cortez 1-4 r, Josh Peterson 1-3, Regan Carlson 1-3 hr r rbi-3 bb, Christian Diedrich 2-2 2b r-2 bb-2, Justin Johnson 0-2 r-2 bb hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Paynesville: Grady Fuchs (L) 5-5-5-4-3-12, Griffin Bjerke 3-1-1-0-2-4 ... NLS Lakers: Brandon Rasmussen (W) 6-9-5-4-2-2, Johnson 2-2-0-0-1-3, Gjerde (Sv) 1-1-0-0-1-2